Evolus Strengthens Balance Sheet Through a $25.5 Million Cash Infusion and Elimination of $127.4 Million of Debt and Milestone Payments

Pro Forma Cash Position of $57 Million at December 31, 20201



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (Nasdaq: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced several transactions entered into with its strategic partner Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (“Daewoong”) which further strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and financial position.

“We appreciate the financial commitments from our strategic partner Daewoong which allow us to invest directly into accelerating the growth of our neurotoxin business,” said David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With this announcement, we have resolved all legal matters relating to the International Trade Commission case with all parties and have a heightened focus on driving the growth of Jeuveau in the United States with plans to expand internationally with our European launch of Nuceiva in early 2022.”