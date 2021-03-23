AVCtechnologies Named Growth Partner of the Year by AT&T Cybersecurity

AT&T Cybersecurity recognizes outstanding growth by the AVCtechnologies Computex brand

ATLANTA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT), a leading cloud communications and IT service provider, announced today that it has been named the 2020 Growth Partner of the Year by AT&T Cybersecurity. This annual award recognizes national managed security service providers (MSSPs) and managed detection and response providers (MDRs) for their exceptional growth as well as top sales performance, high level of commitment, innovation, world class service delivery and collaboration with the AT&T Cybersecurity Partner Program.



Under the Cybersecurity+ portfolio as a part of Computex Technology Solutions (“Computex”) family, AVCtechnologies offers a comprehensive platform of security solutions, including managed cybersecurity offerings and a U.S. based security operations center (SOC) as-a-service, incident response and recovery, intelligent threat hunting, cybersecurity awareness training and next-generation firewall management. Last year, Computex demonstrated great collaboration and dedication with the AT&T Cybersecurity Partner Program using AT&T recent cybersecurity acquisitions and complimentary solutions via the AT&T Partner Exchange Program resulting in incredible growth during a very turbulent year.

“This past year has brought significant shifts in the cyber landscape that has disrupted business operations and environment creating opportunities in MSSP and MDR sales and services,” said Xavier Williams, CEO of AVCtechnologies. “Receiving the ‘Growth Partner of the Year’ award speaks directly to our dedication and commitment in offering flexible, white glove services to our customers to meet their cybersecurity challenges. We look forward to continuing to invest in our strong relationship with AT&T.”

“AVCtechnologies is honored to be recognized by AT&T, a world class organization,” said Faisal Bhutto, President of Cloud & Cybersecurity. “This award is a testament of our Security Operations Center, which continues to deliver exceptional service and value. With our investments in quality talent, world class tools, software, and sophisticated security response protocols, we aim to provide a security program that provides the peace of mind needed in the world of cybersecurity chaos we are in.”