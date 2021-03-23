 

AVCtechnologies Named Growth Partner of the Year by AT&T Cybersecurity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 14:15  |  30   |   |   

AT&T Cybersecurity recognizes outstanding growth by the AVCtechnologies Computex brand

ATLANTA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT), a leading cloud communications and IT service provider, announced today that it has been named the 2020 Growth Partner of the Year by AT&T Cybersecurity. This annual award recognizes national managed security service providers (MSSPs) and managed detection and response providers (MDRs) for their exceptional growth as well as top sales performance, high level of commitment, innovation, world class service delivery and collaboration with the AT&T Cybersecurity Partner Program.

Under the Cybersecurity+ portfolio as a part of Computex Technology Solutions (“Computex”) family, AVCtechnologies offers a comprehensive platform of security solutions, including managed cybersecurity offerings and a U.S. based security operations center (SOC) as-a-service, incident response and recovery, intelligent threat hunting, cybersecurity awareness training and next-generation firewall management. Last year, Computex demonstrated great collaboration and dedication with the AT&T Cybersecurity Partner Program using AT&T recent cybersecurity acquisitions and complimentary solutions via the AT&T Partner Exchange Program resulting in incredible growth during a very turbulent year.

“This past year has brought significant shifts in the cyber landscape that has disrupted business operations and environment creating opportunities in MSSP and MDR sales and services,” said Xavier Williams, CEO of AVCtechnologies. “Receiving the ‘Growth Partner of the Year’ award speaks directly to our dedication and commitment in offering flexible, white glove services to our customers to meet their cybersecurity challenges. We look forward to continuing to invest in our strong relationship with AT&T.” 

“AVCtechnologies is honored to be recognized by AT&T, a world class organization,” said Faisal Bhutto, President of Cloud & Cybersecurity. “This award is a testament of our Security Operations Center, which continues to deliver exceptional service and value. With our investments in quality talent, world class tools, software, and sophisticated security response protocols, we aim to provide a security program that provides the peace of mind needed in the world of cybersecurity chaos we are in.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AVCtechnologies Named Growth Partner of the Year by AT&T Cybersecurity AT&T Cybersecurity recognizes outstanding growth by the AVCtechnologies Computex brandATLANTA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT), a leading cloud communications and IT service provider, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update
Leading Edge Materials CEO's Letter to the Shareholders
Novo Nordisk receives Refusal to File letter for once-weekly semaglutide 2.0 mg for the treatment ...
Umicore - Acquisition of own shares
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin