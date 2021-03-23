 

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reality check: Most people don’t have a backup solution for the files on their phone, tablet or computer, and as we all know, losing precious videos and photos can be heartbreaking. Enter Verizon Cloud, the backup that gives you unlimited storage on the go and at home for unlimited compatible devices and eliminates the need for multiple storage accounts.

5 reasons why Verizon Cloud is the backup you need

#1 It’s unlimited. Many well-known storage platforms limit the amount of data you can store. With Verizon Cloud*, you can backup as much as you need. And you can automatically upload files from all of your eligible devices on iOS, Android, Windows and Mac. Customers can get the first month on us.**

#2 It’s a one stop shop that works on your mobile device and your home computer. There’s no need to pay for multiple storage accounts. With the app, it’s a seamless experience.

#3 It’s not just for photos and videos. You can use Verizon Cloud to store personal documents, important financial information and even texts on Android phones. There’s no limit to the number of eligible smartphones, tablets and computers covered.

#4 Set up private folders. With the Verizon Cloud mobile app, you can set up a private folder to store photos, videos, documents to keep separate from the rest of your Verizon Cloud content, which is additionally secured with a 6-digit PIN.

#5 Share with family and friends. You can share Verizon Cloud with four other users, whether or not they’re Verizon customers.

“With Verizon Cloud, customers can rest easy knowing that they have unlimited storage for all of their important files, photos and videos they want to cherish,” said Brian Higgins, Verizon Senior Vice President of Device and Consumer Product Marketing. “With a simple app, files can be backed up, restored and transferred with ease. So the next time you spill coffee on your computer, there’s no need to panic. And what’s more, customers can now share storage with others, whether or not they are Verizon customers.”

Verizon Cloud Unlimited is $19.99 a month, and the first month is on us.

For customers who may have a free 25GB, 5GB or 2GB Verizon Cloud account, now is the time to review options and take action, as those accounts will no longer be active in May. Those customers will be notified directly if they need to take action.

Customers can review their Cloud options, learn more and sign up at https://www.verizon.com/solutions-and-services/verizon-cloud/. There’s also a helpful guide available that includes tips about how you can switch your content over to Verizon Cloud.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

*Verizon Cloud service does not back up operating systems, settings, apps, emails, external drives and uncommon file types. Content backup varies by operating platform. Maximum 10 GB upload file size. Internet connection is req’d; data usage applies to Verizon Cloud app download/use. See www.verizon.com/support/verizon-cloud-faqs for device req’s and service limitations

**30-day offer of Verizon Cloud Unlimited for new Cloud customers. Thereafter, you will be billed $19.99/mo (+ tax and surcharges) unless you cancel. Cancel anytime in the Verizon Cloud app.

Media contact:
Alex Lawson
alex.lawson@verizon.com
908-635-0271
Twitter: @ALawNC


