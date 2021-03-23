 

Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced best efforts private placement (the “Offering”) for total gross proceeds of $20,026,805 in connection with the acquisition of the remaining interest in the Company’s flagship Wawa Project. The Offering consisted of (i) 37,567,400 subscription receipts of the Company (the “Subscription Receipts”) at a price of C$0.40 per Subscription Receipt (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of C$15,026,960; (ii) 5,555,212 tranche 1 flow-through subscription receipts of the Company (the “Tranche 1 FT Subscription Receipts”) at a price of C$0.45 per Tranche 1 FT Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of C$2,499,845; and (iii) 4,496,403 tranche 2 flow-through subscription receipts of the Company (the “Tranche 2 FT Subscription Receipts” and together with the Tranche 1 FT Subscription Receipts, the “FT Subscription Receipts”) at a price of C$0.556 per Tranche 2 FT Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of C$2,500,000.

The Offering is being completed in connection with Red Pine’s previously announced acquisition through a definitive securities purchase agreement with the holders (the “Vendors”) of the partnership interests in Citabar Limited Partnership (“Citabar”) which will result in Red Pine consolidating a 100% ownership in the Wawa Gold Project located near Wawa, Ontario (the “Transaction”). Please see the news release of the Company dated February 23, 2021 for further information.

The Offering was led by Haywood Securities Inc. (“Haywood”) as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Eventus Capital Corp. and INFOR Financial Inc. (together with Haywood, the “Agents”).

Upon the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined below) each Subscription Receipt will automatically convert, without payment of additional consideration, into one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”). Upon satisfaction of the FT Escrow Release Conditions (as defined below), each Tranche 1 FT Subscription Receipt and Tranche 2 FT Subscription Receipt will convert into a right to purchase one tranche 1 flow-through share of the Company (a “Tranche 1 FT Share”) and one tranche 2 flow-through share of the Company (a “Tranche 2 FT Share”), respectively, pursuant to the terms of a subscription and renunciation agreement. Each Tranche 1 FT Share and Tranche 2 FT Share, if issued, is intended to qualify as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of such term in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

