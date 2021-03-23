Investview (“INVU”) Buys $1 Million in NDAU- The World’s First Adaptive Digital Currency for long-term store of value with attractive Staking Income

Joseph Cammarata, CEO added, ‘‘Although crypto currencies and blockchain technologies are pretty much in their infancy, we see certain crypto currencies and blockchains such as Bitcoin and NDAU having the potential to become the greatest technological advances since the internet. NDAU is a new category of digital asset technology designed as the world’s first adaptive digital currency optimized for a long-term store of value with attractive staking rewards for holders of NDAU. It is viewed by crypto enthusiasts as a calmer, gentler ‘conservative digital currency’ appealing to the masses, one that’s specifically designed to be less volatile when held over the course of many years. It is also a virtual currency that is well suited to being held along with Bitcoin to help smooth out the ride. NDAU has built-in monetary policy mechanisms which aim to help stabilize their value, as demand changes over time’’.