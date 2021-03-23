Investview (“INVU”) Buys $1 Million in NDAU- The World’s First Adaptive Digital Currency for long-term store of value with attractive Staking Income
Eatontown, NJ, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology company that through its subsidiaries and global distribution network provides financial technology, education tools, content, research, and management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets, is pleased to announce that the company has bought $1 million worth of NDAU- the World’s First Adaptive Digital Currency - a new category of digital asset optimized for a long-term store of value with attractive staking income. NDAU is a decentralized digital asset, with a trusted ecosystem where NDAU holders digitally self-govern and where NDAU has the freedom to rise with increasing demand while mitigating downside volatility.
|‘‘This decision came when institutional adoption of Bitcoin is at its peak, and many corporations such as Tesla and Investview have added Bitcoin to their balance sheet. We bought both Bitcoin and NDAU adding it to our treasury balance sheet because we are confident that both these crypto currencies will provide our company more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash’’ said Mario Romano, Director of Finance.
|“Digital currencies have now fully emerged into the mainstream with Bitcoin as the pioneer. The increase in value of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, NDAU and others have created significant interest from individuals and institutions alike,” said Joe Cammarata, Investview CEO.
|Joseph Cammarata, CEO added, ‘‘Although crypto currencies and blockchain technologies are pretty much in their infancy, we see certain crypto currencies and blockchains such as Bitcoin and NDAU having the potential to become the greatest technological advances since the internet. NDAU is a new category of digital asset technology designed as the world’s first adaptive digital currency optimized for a long-term store of value with attractive staking rewards for holders of NDAU. It is viewed by crypto enthusiasts as a calmer, gentler ‘conservative digital currency’ appealing to the masses, one that’s specifically designed to be less volatile when held over the course of many years. It is also a virtual currency that is well suited to being held along with Bitcoin to help smooth out the ride. NDAU has built-in monetary policy mechanisms which aim to help stabilize their value, as demand changes over time’’.
NDAU has rocketed higher, climbing almost 22% over the last 30 days to a high of $18.22 on CoinMarketCap. NDAU price has increased over 100% since November 2020.
