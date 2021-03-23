Draganfly Secures One Million Dollar Flight Services Contract

Windfall Geotek flies mining prospect with magnetometers. The data is placed into EagleEye along with other data and provides recommended targets for mining companies to drill. This was traditionally done by fixed-wing aircraft flying mag surveys. Draganfly flies smaller patterns and uses EagleEye’s AI software to get better results and provide better potential targets using the AI data. The mining focus will be on battery metals nickel, zing, lithium, and cobalt.

Los Angeles, CA., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, today announced that it has signed a $1M services deal to deploy EagleEye AI flight services with Windfall Geotek Inc. (“Windfall Geoteck”) (TSX-V: WIN) (OTCQB: WINKF).

Windfall Geotek is a mining services company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005. Windfall Geotek has contractually agreed to have Draganfly provide $1M in flight services over the course of the next year with $500,000 already directly funded and allocated.

“We are excited about this phase of Windfall’s growth with Draganfly. Bringing our two technology and service platforms together is industry-defining as we can provide the most ecologically friendly and in-depth exploration solution in the industry,” said Dinesh Kandanchatha, Chairman of Windfall Geotek. “Together we will transform primary exploration by finding low/zero carbon solutions through AI and drones.”

“We are excited about deepening our partnership with Windfall Geotek,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “EagleEye is a brilliant and unique offering that leverages Draganfly sensors and drone technology, creating a proprietary digital exploration solution that is both cost-effective and sustainable.”

About Windfall Geotek – Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Windfall Geotek (TSX-V: WIN), (OTCQB: WINKF) is an Artificial Intelligence company that has been in business for over 15 years developing its proprietary CARDS analysis (AI) and data mining techniques. Windfall Geotek can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. It combines available public and private datasets including geophysical, drill hole and surface data. The algorithms designed and employed by Windfall Geotek are calculated to highlight areas of interest that have the potential to be geologically similar to other gold deposits and mineralization. Windfall Geotek’s objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining and to continue the Land Mine detection application as a high priority. Windfall has played a part in numerous past discoveries utilizing its methodology as described at: https://windfallgeotek.com/ .