Horizon Globex GmbH: Digital Stock Exchange 'Upstream' Announces Tokenized SPACs

Unique opportunity for retail investors to invest in global SPACs on a blockchain

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Horizon Globex GmbH ("Horizon"), the FinTech company that builds, licenses and operates securities exchanges, and MERJ Exchange Limited ("MERJ"), are pleased to announce the launch of tokenized Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPAC's") that will list on their joint venture Upstream, the revolutionary stock exchange and retail trading app for digital securities. This is the world's first blockchain-based SPAC IPO marketplace, aiming to give retail investors direct access to listed SPAC IPOs using stablecoins or fiat on a regulated Securities Exchange.

As of March 22, 2021, 276 SPACs have raised over $89 billion in gross IPO proceeds.[1] In 2020, a record year for SPACs, 248 companies raised over $83 billion. Europe also recently entered the SPAC race netting $495 million in 2020, with other jurisdictions expected to follow.[2] Upstream's tokenized SPACs will be the first to be offered to retail investors and trade on Upstream, a regulated stock exchange app that will be available on the App Store and Google Play.

Upstream's tokenized SPAC methodology is built on the same blockchain standard used throughout the "DeFi" space by crypto investors. Investors will be able to participate in SPAC IPOs using the USDC stablecoin or fiat. Traders will control tokenized shares and warrants directly on their smartphones and begin trading immediately following the IPO. Once an acquisition is identified by the SPAC management team, shareholders will have the right to vote in the app to approve or decline the acquisition. All SPAC IPO funds will be held in secure, regulated, segregated custody accounts, and investors are guaranteed 100% of their investments returned if they decline the acquisition.