DGAP-Adhoc Wacker Neuson SE: Supervisory Board appoints new Chairman of the Executive Board
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Publication of an insider information in accordance with Article 17 MAR
Wacker Neuson SE: Supervisory Board appoints new Chairman of the Executive Board
Munich, March 23, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of Wacker Neuson SE has today appointed Dr. Karl Tragl as the new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO effective June 1, 2021. Dr. Tragl most recently served as CEO of the Diehl Group. Prior to this, Dr. Tragl was Group President Engineered Products & Solutions at Alcoa/Arconic. He also spent 16 years at Bosch Rexroth, where he was responsible for the company as a whole in his capacity as CEO from 2010 to 2016.
With this appointment, the Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE will again comprise four members. The current CEO and CFO, Mag. Kurt Helletzgruber, was seconded from the Supervisory Board to the
Executive Board. When Dr. Tragl joins the company, Mr. Helletzgruber will continue to serve as interim CFO until further notice.
Contact:
Christopher Helmreich
Head of Investor Relations
Wacker Neuson SE
Preussenstrasse 41
80809 Munich, Germany
Tel.: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 427
christopher.helmreich@wackerneuson.com
www.wackerneusongroup.com
23-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
|E-mail:
|ir@wackerneuson.com
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WACK012
|WKN:
|WACK01
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1177608
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1177608 23-March-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: WACKER NEUSON SE
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare