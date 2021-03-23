DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Personnel Wacker Neuson SE: Supervisory Board appoints new Chairman of the Executive Board 23-March-2021 / 14:34 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wacker Neuson SE: Supervisory Board appoints new Chairman of the Executive Board

Munich, March 23, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of Wacker Neuson SE has today appointed Dr. Karl Tragl as the new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO effective June 1, 2021. Dr. Tragl most recently served as CEO of the Diehl Group. Prior to this, Dr. Tragl was Group President Engineered Products & Solutions at Alcoa/Arconic. He also spent 16 years at Bosch Rexroth, where he was responsible for the company as a whole in his capacity as CEO from 2010 to 2016.

With this appointment, the Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE will again comprise four members. The current CEO and CFO, Mag. Kurt Helletzgruber, was seconded from the Supervisory Board to the Executive Board. When Dr. Tragl joins the company, Mr. Helletzgruber will continue to serve as interim CFO until further notice.



