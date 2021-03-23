RBB Bancorp Announces Offering of Subordinated Debt
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB or the “Company”), the financial holding company for Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company, announced today the pricing of its public offering of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.00% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The price to the public is 100% of the principal amount of the Notes. Interest on the Notes initially will accrue at a rate equal to 4.00% per annum from and including March 26, 2021 to, but excluding, April 1, 2026 or the earlier redemption date, payable semi-annually in arrears. From and including April 1, 2026 to, but excluding, April 1, 2031 or the earlier redemption date, interest will accrue at a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR (as defined in the indenture relating to the Notes), plus a spread of 329 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes. The offering is expected to close on March 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is acting as lead book-running manager and Hovde Group, LLC and Stephens Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.
The Company estimates that the net proceeds of the offering will be approximately $118.5 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, but before deducting estimated transaction expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem on March 31, 2021 its $50.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.5% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes due 2026, and for general corporate purposes, which may include providing capital to support its growth organically or through strategic acquisitions, repayment or redemption of outstanding indebtedness, the payment of dividends, financing investments and capital expenditures, repurchasing shares of its common stock, and for investments in the Bank as regulatory capital.
The offering is being made by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. The Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement (File No. 333- 252299) and a preliminary prospectus supplement to the base prospectus contained in the registration statement for the Notes to which this communication relates. The Company will file a final prospectus supplement relating to the Notes. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and the base prospectus in the registration statement and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering.
