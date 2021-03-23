RBB Bancorp Announces Offering of Subordinated Debt

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB or the “Company”), the financial holding company for Royal Business Bank ("the Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company, announced today the pricing of its public offering of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.00% fixed-to-floating subordinated notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The price to the public is 100% of the principal amount of the Notes. Interest on the Notes initially will accrue at a rate equal to 4.00% per annum from and including March 26, 2021 to, but excluding, April 1, 2026 or the earlier redemption date, payable semi-annually in arrears. From and including April 1, 2026 to, but excluding, April 1, 2031 or the earlier redemption date, interest will accrue at a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR (as defined in the indenture relating to the Notes), plus a spread of 329 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes. The offering is expected to close on March 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is acting as lead book-running manager and Hovde Group, LLC and Stephens Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.