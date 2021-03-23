Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Validcare Clinical Study on CBD Liver Toxicity

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, reports today that its subsidiary Kannaway participated in, and today announces the recent positive results, of the Validcare clinical study. The study used Kannaway’s hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products as a part of its efforts to meet the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s request for data on the use of botanical CBD with regard to potential liver toxicity issues, which seem to occur with the pharmaceutical version of CBD.



According to Validcare’s team of principal investigators, the study showed no evidence of liver toxicity in the 839 trial participants who ingested oral forms of hemp-derived CBD for a minimum of 60 days. The investigators met with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Cannabis Product Council (formerly known as the Cannabis Work Group) on Monday, March 15, to share these findings and answer the organization’s March 5, 2020, request for science-based data to help determine the appropriate regulatory path for hemp-derived CBD products. Blood markers for ALT (Alanine Aminotransferase), AST (Aspartate Aminotransferase), ALP (Alkaline Phosphatase), and Bilirubin levels were examined during the study.

“These study results help support the work that we’ve been doing in Mexico and Brazil to study CBD’s safety and efficacy,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “We hope to continue to participate in similar future studies so that the world can continue to have expanded access to high-quality botanical products. I am glad to see participating stakeholders with longer-term visions banding together to make industry-wide progress that ultimately will benefit end consumers. Our company is involved with similar research in Europe in conjunction with the European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA).”

Brands that participated in this study provided funding, product, certificates of authenticity, and assisted with the recruitment of adult US-based consumers. The use of Validcare’s decentralized clinical research platform and partnership with national laboratories enabled participants and principal investigators to successfully complete this first cohort, despite the pandemic, and compile and deliver results to brands and the FDA within six weeks.