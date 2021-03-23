DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Personnel Wacker Neuson SE: Dr. Karl Tragl appointed new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Wacker Neuson SE 23.03.2021 / 14:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, March 23, 2021 - Dr. Karl Tragl will take on the role of Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Wacker Neuson SE effective June 1, 2021. He follows on from Mag. Kurt Helletzgruber, who was seconded from the Supervisory Board to the Executive Board and is currently serving as CEO and CFO for an interim period.

"With Dr. Tragl, we have won an experienced and international leader with an in-depth understanding of the mechanical engineering industry to steer our company," explains Hans Neunteufel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wacker Neuson SE. He continues: "He has a wealth of experience in internationalization, which we can leverage to capitalize even more effectively on opportunities that arise for us on the global market."

Alongside his responsibilities as Chairman of the Executive Board, Karl Tragl will be responsible for the areas of strategy, M&A, legal & compliance, human resources, investor relations, corporate communication, sustainability and real estate in his role as CEO of Wacker Neuson SE.

"The electrification and digitalization of the construction industry present a number of challenges, but also huge opportunities for the Wacker Neuson Group. My clear goal is to help increase the company's value in the long term. I am looking forward to this exciting task and working closely and successfully with my new colleagues," says Dr. Tragl.

With this appointment, the Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE will again comprise four members. Kurt Helletzgruber will step down from his position as Chairman of the Executive Board when Karl Tragl joins the company. However, he will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) until further notice. Felix Bietenbeck is Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) while Alexander Greschner remains Chief Sales Officer (CSO).