 

DGAP-News Wacker Neuson SE: Dr. Karl Tragl appointed new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Wacker Neuson SE

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.03.2021, 14:55  |  50   |   |   

DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Wacker Neuson SE: Dr. Karl Tragl appointed new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Wacker Neuson SE

23.03.2021 / 14:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dr. Karl Tragl appointed new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Wacker Neuson SE

Munich, March 23, 2021 - Dr. Karl Tragl will take on the role of Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Wacker Neuson SE effective June 1, 2021. He follows on from Mag. Kurt Helletzgruber, who was seconded from the Supervisory Board to the Executive Board and is currently serving as CEO and CFO for an interim period.

"With Dr. Tragl, we have won an experienced and international leader with an in-depth understanding of the mechanical engineering industry to steer our company," explains Hans Neunteufel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wacker Neuson SE. He continues: "He has a wealth of experience in internationalization, which we can leverage to capitalize even more effectively on opportunities that arise for us on the global market."

Alongside his responsibilities as Chairman of the Executive Board, Karl Tragl will be responsible for the areas of strategy, M&A, legal & compliance, human resources, investor relations, corporate communication, sustainability and real estate in his role as CEO of Wacker Neuson SE.

"The electrification and digitalization of the construction industry present a number of challenges, but also huge opportunities for the Wacker Neuson Group. My clear goal is to help increase the company's value in the long term. I am looking forward to this exciting task and working closely and successfully with my new colleagues," says Dr. Tragl.

With this appointment, the Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE will again comprise four members. Kurt Helletzgruber will step down from his position as Chairman of the Executive Board when Karl Tragl joins the company. However, he will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) until further notice. Felix Bietenbeck is Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) while Alexander Greschner remains Chief Sales Officer (CSO).

Seite 1 von 3
Wacker Neuson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: WACKER NEUSON SE
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Wacker Neuson SE: Dr. Karl Tragl appointed new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Wacker Neuson SE DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Personnel Wacker Neuson SE: Dr. Karl Tragl appointed new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Wacker Neuson SE 23.03.2021 / 14:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold meldet bis zu 10,2 g/t Au über 0,4 m auf King Tut, beginnt Exploration ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Endgültige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020
Amadeus FiRe AG: Final figures for fiscal year 2020
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock ...
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:20 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 23.03.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
14:59 Uhr
Baumaschinenhersteller Wacker Neuson bekommt neuen Chef
14:55 Uhr
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Dr. Karl Tragl wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender und CEO der Wacker Neuson SE (deutsch)
14:55 Uhr
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Dr. Karl Tragl wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender und CEO der Wacker Neuson SE
14:35 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson SE: Aufsichtsrat bestellt neuen Vorstandsvorsitzenden (deutsch)
14:34 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson SE: Supervisory Board appoints new Chairman of the Executive Board
14:34 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson SE: Aufsichtsrat bestellt neuen Vorstandsvorsitzenden
18.03.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 18.03.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
18.03.21
Wacker Neuson: Dividende und Aktienrückkauf angekündigt
18.03.21
Wacker Neuson überrascht mit Dividende und Aktienrückkauf - Aktie legt zu

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
2.719
WACKER NEUSON SE
23.04.20
2
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson SE: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen Aussetzung der Dividende vor; virtu