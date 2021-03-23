Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is fair to Banc of California shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Pacific Mercantile shareholders will receive 0.5 shares of Banc of California common stock for each share of Pacific Mercantile common stock they own.

The investigation concerns whether Banc of California and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Banc of California shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Banc of California shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Banc of California shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

