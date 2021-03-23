 

SK-II Sets Up Global Film Studio Division "SK-II STUDIO" to Bring to Life its Purpose #CHANGEDESTINY and Take On Social Pressures Impacting Women Today

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by its purpose #CHANGEDESTINY as the world re-emerges from unprecedented times, global prestige skincare brand SK-II announces the launch of "SK-II STUDIO" - the brand's first film studio division and content hub dedicated to tackling social pressures impacting women today through the power of film and storytelling.

Bringing together world-renown film makers, animators, musicians, content creators with the passion to inspire positive change as part of SK-II STUDIO, SK-II will be directing more of its brand content towards driving conversations with a bigger purpose around social pressures impacting women. This is part of SK-II's brand purpose #CHANGEDESTINY as a human brand to use its voice as a force for good and growth in its ongoing journey to elevate brand-building beyond traditional promotion-driven advertising.

 

This year, SK-II STUDIO will be unveiling a slate of eight original films, with the first being "The Center Lane" that will be released on 29 March 2021. Directed by award-winning Japanese film director Hirokazu Koreeda, "The Center Lane" explores how destiny is not a matter of chance, it's a matter of choice through the inspirational story of swimmer Ikee Rikako's return to competitive swimming.

SK-II will also be additionally setting up a #CHANGEDESTINY fund, contributing $1 for every view garnered on each SK-II STUDIO film in support of women in pursuing their destiny to create positive change as part of its brand purpose this year. Total contribution to the #CHANGEDESTINY fund will be capped at $500,000 USD. Participating organizations will be announced at a later date.

"At SK-II, we are a human brand. We believe in the power of human stories and storytelling to influence culture, overcome social biases and stereotypes and create positive change. Our purpose at SK-II has always been to help millions of women #CHANGEDESTINY by standing up pressures and expectations that are pushed on us every day. As pressure should never dictate our choices," shared Sandeep Seth, Chief Executive Officer, Global SK-II. "We've gone through an unprecedented year of change. Our consumers are now expecting so much more from brands and businesses. There is so much more on their minds than just skin and beauty. They believe in brands that have a voice and take a stand on issues that matter to them. It is no longer about selling products, creating ads and driving promotions but engaging her - head, heart and soul. This is why we are committed to invest behind purpose and brand storytelling with our very first film studio - SK-II STUDIO to take on important social issues that are impacting women and mission of #CHANGEDESTINY to life."

