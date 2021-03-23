 

AZN BREAKING NEWS ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages AstraZeneca PLC Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – AZN

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) resulting from allegations that AstraZeneca may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased AstraZeneca securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2062.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 23, 2021, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) released a statement on AstraZenaca’s COVID-19 vaccine information which stated, “[l]ate Monday, the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) notified NIAID, BARDA, and AstraZeneca that it was concerned by information released by AstraZeneca on initial data from its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.” The statement continued, “The DSMB expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data.”

On this news, AstraZenaca’s American Depositary Share (ADS) price fell in pre-market trading on March 23, 2021, damaging investors.

