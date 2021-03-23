King Sports & Entertainment joins IZEA Talent Partner Program

King Sports & Entertainment is a leading sports marketing and creative agency, providing marketing services to brands and top athletes. King currently represents professional athletes in the NFL and NBA, most notably the #4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Clelin Ferrell, and the #6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Jamal Adams, amongst other first-rounders, in their portfolio of talent. Brands engage with King to create strategic marketing campaigns consisting of their full content creation, production, and influencer contract negotiation services.

“Influencer Marketing involving professional athletes is a fast-growing space that requires experience on and off the field” said Ted Murphy, IZEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As an official Talent Partner, King Sports brings both a unique perspective and a remarkable roster of talent to our marketplace. I’m thrilled to have their athletes represented across our Managed Services, IZEAx Unity Suite, and Shake platforms for clients to leverage.”



"IZEA has been a long-time partner of ours as we’ve worked with their team on many campaigns over the years. I appreciate CEO Ted Murphy and the entire IZEA team for pioneering within the influencer marketing landscape with this new program and trusting the King Sports and Entertainment family for its services,” said Clinton Reyes, Founder and CEO of King Sports and Entertainment. “These are the partnerships that define our business landscape and I'm thrilled we are on board! The agency looks forward to partnering with IZEA to raise the bar even higher in influencer marketing and brand strategy.”

Invited members to IZEA’s Talent Partner Program, including King, receive enhanced opportunities for sponsorship deal flow through direct collaboration with IZEA’s consultative Managed Service unit, preferred talent inclusion in both the IZEAx and Shake creator networks, first-look availability into IZEA’s proprietary research initiatives, and exclusive briefing sessions. Selected partners and their signed talent will also participate in select co-marketing, press exposure, and future signature events.

IZEA plans to formally welcome additional partners in subsequent announcements. Details pertaining to those members will be made public through newswire, online press center, and companies’ social media channels.

To request an invitation to join IZEA as a Talent Partner please visit : https://izea.com/partners/talent/



# # #



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of sales activity, revenue and margins based on bookings, plans to increase the size of our sales team, the financial impact of investments in our software business, and continuation of new IZEAx customers and their effect on future sales.





Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors, including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

CONTACT: Press Contact Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com