Safe-T Group Ltd. Featured in Benzinga Interview

HERZLIYA, Israel , March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, featured in Benzinga with an interview by Mr. Shachar Daniel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, discussing the company’s innovative Cyber-Security technology and growth strategy.

To watch the interview, click here

About Safe-T

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection.
Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

The wide range of access solutions, empowered by our patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, reduce organizations’ attack surface, improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats and enable them smooth digital transformation and to safely migrate to the cloud.

We also offer intelligent data collection cloud service, based on our world’s fastest and most advanced & secured business proxy network which enables clients to collect accurate, transparent & sensitive data from public online sources.

Safe-T’s solutions on AWS Marketplace are available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in the interview attached to this press release when it discusses cyber-security market trends, the superiority of the company’s solutions, future outlook, agenda and milestones, its ability to lead the market, achieving its goals, including: the sufficiency of Safe-T’s funding, its growth potential and opportunities, the ability to leverage Safe-T’s strengths in different fields, business models and customer profiles, expansion into new markets, potential investments in other sectors, M&A pipeline and strategy and the ability to maximize the advantages from future purchased technologies. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 22, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Chris Tyson     
Executive Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America         
949-491-8235
SFET@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Michal Efraty
+972-(0)52-3044404
michal@efraty.com


Disclaimer

