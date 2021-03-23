 

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Has Developed Water Irrigation Technology for Healthy Cannabis Plants

Chatsworth, CA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) (BERLIN: WTC) has developed a nanotech water system and technology that aids the growth of healthier cannabis plants with increased crop yields.

CVAT’s Key to Healthier and Larger Cannabis Plants:

CVAT’s nanotech water system and technology create supersaturated levels of molecular oxygen in irrigation water. These supersaturated levels of molecular oxygen carry nano bubbles which deliver oxygen bubbles directly to the roots of Cannabis plants. In conventional methods of plant irrigation molecular oxygen levels in water do not exceed above baseline values but in CVAT’s nanotech water system, the amount of molecular oxygen in water is substantially increased. As the plant roots absorb the oxygen, the nano bubbles continue to replace the lost oxygen, resulting in a stable elevated level of oxygen. CVAT’s water system exhibited a 400% increase in molecular oxygen levels and a 10% - 30% increase in cannabis yield when the water system was used.

Roman Gordon, Global Technology Manager, added, “Our nanotech water system and associated technology demonstrates some key benefits for irrigating plants such as cannabis. Our method provides clean feed water for plants and that water contains increased molecular oxygen levels which leads to healthier root systems. Additionally, our process also eliminates harmful chemicals, toxins, bacteria, and algae from water sources including coliform, fungi and Pythium. By utilizing our nanotech water system cannabis growers will have cleaner feed water and should expect to see healthier plants and increased yields in their crops.”

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc. 

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. http://www.ctinanotech.com/

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and our ability to perform as anticipated and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

