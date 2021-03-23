 

UPDATE Galecto Hosting Expert Perspective Panel on the Evolving Treatment Landscape for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Potential for GB0139

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 @ 2pm Eastern Time

BOSTON, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for fibrosis and cancer, today announced it will host an expert perspectives panel on the evolving treatment landscape for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and the potential for GB0139 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 2pm Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature a presentation by Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Toby Maher, MD, University of Southern California, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with IPF, as well as the clinical meaning of the exciting biomarker data on GB0139 recently published in the European Respiratory Journal, which showed marked impact on several IPF biomarkers. GB0139 is Galecto’s inhalable, once-daily treatment for IPF, the most advanced treatment in development for IPF, in phase 2b trial with results expected in 2022.

Galecto Chief Executive Officer Hans Schambye will also give an update on GB0139 following the phase 2b trial modification and be available for questions with Bertil Lindmark, Galecto’s Chief Medical Officer, Tariq Sethi, Galecto Co-founder and Professor Emeritus, King’s College London, and Dr. Maher following the formal presentations.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

Professor Toby Maher is Professor of Clinical Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. Additionally, Prof Maher is British Lung Foundation Chair in Respiratory Research and National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Clinician Scientist. He is Professor of Interstitial Lung Disease and heads up the Fibrosis Research Group at the National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College, London. He is also an honorary Consultant Respiratory Physician on the Interstitial Lung Disease Unit, Royal Brompton Hospital and is Director of the NIHR Respiratory CRF and Director of Respiratory Research at Royal Brompton Hospital.

His research interests include: biomarker discovery, the lung microbiome and host immune response in the pathogenesis of IPF and clinical trials in interstitial lung disease. He has been involved in >50 trials in fibrotic lung disease from phase 1b through to phase 4 and including those assessing IPF, scleroderma, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory myositis. Overall, he has recruited >1000 patients into interventional studies. He has given expert opinion to FDA and EMA.

