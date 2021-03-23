 

Women in Trucking Association Honors 11 Yellow Leaders as “Top Women to Watch in Transportation”

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) – The Women in Trucking Association has named 11 women from Yellow to its 2021 “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” list. These leaders represent nearly every function area across the Company, and this is the third time the Association has honored Yellow employees on its “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” list.

The editorial staff of WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine selected these individuals for their significant career accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months as well as their efforts to promote gender diversity. 

“It’s always exciting when a third-party recognizes the contributions of our employees, who in this case are among the trucking industry’s top professionals,” said Darren Hawkins, CEO. “The contributions of these women not only to Yellow but to our entire industry are truly remarkable, as they champion diversity and inclusion across all levels of the Company and in our communities. I’m so proud to work on their team and to celebrate their achievements, thanks to the Women in Trucking Association’s well-deserved recognition here.”

Of the 70 “Top Women to Watch,” 11 are Yellow employees:

  • Andrea Anderson, Equipment Manager
  • Patrice Brown, Assistant General Counsel
  • Heather Callaway, Audit Manager
  • Leah Dawson, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary
  • Summer Dean, Talent Acquisition Director
  • Lucia Dorr, Talent Development Specialist
  • Maria Grasty, Operations Manager
  • Tamara Jalving, Vice President, Safety
  • Melissa Jass, Senior Organizational Development Business Partner
  • Heather Noland, HR Director
  • Deanna Parker, Payroll Director

“This accomplished group of women represents a wide range of skill sets and expertise, and highlights how women bring diverse thought, value and results to businesses in the industry,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “This impressive group of women has made a tremendous impact in their fields during this pandemic and are pushing the envelope for women in the industry. We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments.”

Yellow remains committed to attracting, developing and retaining women in the transportation industry. Through its women’s leadership development program, the Company engages women across the organization by building a network of support and inclusion, and providing the tools and training to develop the skills needed for career longevity. Yellow boosted its resources for women by creating a Women’s Inclusion Network, an employee resource group designed to foster relationships, enhance the employee experience, support women behind the wheel and develop a strong pool of future leaders in what’s traditionally been a male-dominated industry.

“One of our Company’s top priorities is to attract, develop and retain top talent in the trucking industry,” said Sarah Statlander, Vice President, Human Capital & Talent Acquisition and a 2020 “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” honoree. “At Yellow, we recognize the value women bring to the table, and our newly expanded Women’s Inclusion Network offers mentoring, safety training, leadership development and enrichment opportunities that help drive our recruitment and retention strategy for women.”

About Yellow Corporation
Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

