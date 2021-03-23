Loop Energy Enters Agreement with Rheintal-Transporte in Germany to Provide LOOP eFlow(TM) Fuel Cell Modules and Expertise for Heavy-Duty Trucking Applications

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Rheintal, based in Germany, is a recognized industry leader of low-carbonheavy-duty transportation solutions for its freight forwarding services. Thecompany's evolution to hydrogen fuel cell electric freight transport aligns withtheir goal of enabling emission-free customer transport deliveries before 2030."Over the last two years, Rheintal has evaluated a range of zero-emissionvehicle options and determined that pure battery-electric solutions alone willnot meet either our operational demands or range requirements," said WolfgangNormann, Principal of Rheintal-Transporte. "After a thorough review ofnext-generation vehicle powertrain solutions, we chose Loop Energy as ourcatalyst for carbon-free power as their eFlow(TM) fuel cell range extendersystem offers a superior blend of benefits from a battery electric systemcoupled with a hydrogen fuel engine to augment its range limitation."As the transport sector looks to reduce emissions, Loop Energy's eFlow(TM) fuelcell solutions are meeting the power, efficiency, and durability requirementscustomers demand in heavy-duty applications."On behalf of Loop Energy, we welcome the opportunity to partner with aprogressive company such as Rheintal to help transform their freight-forwardingbusiness by providing a solution that can deliver goods with a reducedenvironmental impact," said George Rubin, Chief Commercial Officer of Loop