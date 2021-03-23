 

Loop Energy Enters Agreement with Rheintal-Transporte in Germany to Provide LOOP eFlow(TM) Fuel Cell Modules and Expertise for Heavy-Duty Trucking Applications

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - Loop Energy
(TSX: LPEN) and
Rheintal-Transporte
announced today an
agreement for the development and supply of heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell range
extension solutions for battery electric trucks in Europe.

As a part of the agreement, Rheintal is looking to use Loop's industry leading
eFlow(TM) fuel cell modules to expand driving range capabilities of battery
electric trucks to the levels required by its fleet of long-haul cold-chain
logistics vehicles. Rheintal anticipates orders of eFlow(TM) fuel cell modules
for more than 20 zero-emission hydrogen trucks and trailers over the next 24
months. In addition to supply of its fuel cell products, the agreement provides
Rheintal with full access to Loop's complementary Total Customer Care services.
This offering provides end-to-end technical support as well as access to a
network of pre-qualified channel partners specializing in hydrogen electric
power train design, supply of various sub-system components and hydrogen fuel
infrastructure.

Rheintal, based in Germany, is a recognized industry leader of low-carbon
heavy-duty transportation solutions for its freight forwarding services. The
company's evolution to hydrogen fuel cell electric freight transport aligns with
their goal of enabling emission-free customer transport deliveries before 2030.

"Over the last two years, Rheintal has evaluated a range of zero-emission
vehicle options and determined that pure battery-electric solutions alone will
not meet either our operational demands or range requirements," said Wolfgang
Normann, Principal of Rheintal-Transporte. "After a thorough review of
next-generation vehicle powertrain solutions, we chose Loop Energy as our
catalyst for carbon-free power as their eFlow(TM) fuel cell range extender
system offers a superior blend of benefits from a battery electric system
coupled with a hydrogen fuel engine to augment its range limitation."

As the transport sector looks to reduce emissions, Loop Energy's eFlow(TM) fuel
cell solutions are meeting the power, efficiency, and durability requirements
customers demand in heavy-duty applications.

"On behalf of Loop Energy, we welcome the opportunity to partner with a
progressive company such as Rheintal to help transform their freight-forwarding
business by providing a solution that can deliver goods with a reduced
environmental impact," said George Rubin, Chief Commercial Officer of Loop
