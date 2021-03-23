 

DGAP-News Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary consolidated figures for the 2020 financial year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.03.2021, 15:34  |  74   |   |   

DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary consolidated figures for the 2020 financial year

23.03.2021 / 15:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary consolidated figures for the 2020 financial year

- Sales increase in 2nd half-year 2020 compared with 1stby 17 percent

- EBITDA in line with expectations

- Sales increase of at least 20 percent in 2021


Schramberg, 23 March 2021 - Based on preliminary figures, the SCHWEIZER Group achieved consolidated sales of EUR 98.3 million in the 2020 financial year, exceeding the projected sales of between EUR 87 and 93 million (previous year: EUR 120.7 million). Earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) of EUR -9.5 million (previous year: EUR +0.1 million) with an EBITDA ratio of -9.7 percent (previous year: +0.1 percent) were in line with the expectations for 2020 that had been specified in July 2020.

Development of sales

With sales of EUR 29.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, the development of sales has recovered significantly in comparison to the previous quarters of the year. Particularly characteristic of this positive development is the increased demand from automotive customers during the months of September to November.

The decline in total annual sales of -18.6 percent affected both sales from in-house production at -18.0 percent, as well as sales from the production of our Asian partners WUS and Meiko, with a decline of -19.9 percent. As a result, the sales share of merchandise remained unchanged at almost 31 percent. The share of sales in the non-automotive sector developed positively, rising to 26.5 percent (2019: 23.8 percent), which can be attributed in particular to an increase in sales with customers from the sectors communications, consumer and computing.

Seite 1 von 4
Schweizer Electronic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC KZ 15 - 20 Euro
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary consolidated figures for the 2020 financial year DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary consolidated figures for the 2020 financial year 23.03.2021 / 15:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: bp Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold meldet bis zu 10,2 g/t Au über 0,4 m auf King Tut, beginnt Exploration ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Endgültige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020
Amadeus FiRe AG: Final figures for fiscal year 2020
DGAP-News: Nanogate SE: Xetra trading of Nanogate share expired - tradability of the share on other stock ...
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:34 Uhr
DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Vorläufige Konzernzahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
15:34 Uhr
DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Vorläufige Konzernzahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
22.03.21
DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: 360°-Rundumsicht in Echtzeit durch 3D Radarsensoren für vollautonomes Fahren (deutsch)
22.03.21
DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: 360° all-round visibility in real time thanks to 3D radar sensors for fully autonomous driving
22.03.21
DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: 360°-Rundumsicht in Echtzeit durch 3D Radarsensoren für vollautonomes Fahren
01.03.21
DGAP-News: SCHWEIZER im neuen Design: Neues Logo und ein moderner Webauftritt (deutsch)
01.03.21
DGAP-News: SCHWEIZER im neuen Design: Neues Logo und ein moderner Webauftritt
01.03.21
DGAP-News: SCHWEIZER in a new design: New logo and a modern website
23.02.21
Original-Research: Schweizer Electronic AG (von Montega AG): Halten

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16:20 Uhr
1.540
SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC KZ 15 - 20 Euro