Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary consolidated figures for the 2020 financial year

- Sales increase in 2nd half-year 2020 compared with 1stby 17 percent

- EBITDA in line with expectations

- Sales increase of at least 20 percent in 2021



Schramberg, 23 March 2021 - Based on preliminary figures, the SCHWEIZER Group achieved consolidated sales of EUR 98.3 million in the 2020 financial year, exceeding the projected sales of between EUR 87 and 93 million (previous year: EUR 120.7 million). Earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) of EUR -9.5 million (previous year: EUR +0.1 million) with an EBITDA ratio of -9.7 percent (previous year: +0.1 percent) were in line with the expectations for 2020 that had been specified in July 2020.

Development of sales

With sales of EUR 29.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, the development of sales has recovered significantly in comparison to the previous quarters of the year. Particularly characteristic of this positive development is the increased demand from automotive customers during the months of September to November.

The decline in total annual sales of -18.6 percent affected both sales from in-house production at -18.0 percent, as well as sales from the production of our Asian partners WUS and Meiko, with a decline of -19.9 percent. As a result, the sales share of merchandise remained unchanged at almost 31 percent. The share of sales in the non-automotive sector developed positively, rising to 26.5 percent (2019: 23.8 percent), which can be attributed in particular to an increase in sales with customers from the sectors communications, consumer and computing.