 

GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Cadence Add Machine Learning Capabilities to DFM Signoff for GF’s Most Advanced FinFET Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 15:45  |  57   |   |   

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF), the world’s leading specialty foundry, and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced a collaboration to facilitate design for manufacturing (DFM) signoff with machine learning (ML) prediction capabilities. As part of the collaboration, the Cadence Litho Physical Analyzer, a DFM pattern analysis tool integrated with GF-developed ML models, has been qualified for GF’s 12LP and 12LP+ solutions.

The ML-enhanced Cadence Litho Physical Analyzer, optimized for GF’s 12LP and 12LP+ solutions, provides customers with in-design automated DFM hotspot detection and fixing capabilities to speed implementation and time to market. The ML-based enhancement delivers up to 33% greater detection efficiency versus traditional pattern-matching checks with less than 10% runtime impact.

GF has released a corresponding ML-enhanced DFM kit as an update to its 12LP process design kits (PDKs), with the 12LP+ version scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2021, providing customers with a simple path to speed design and production of chips optimized for the artificial intelligence (AI), data center, internet of things (IoT) and other markets.

GF’s most advanced FinFET solution, 12LP+ is optimized for AI training and inference applications and offers chip designers an efficient development experience and a fast time-to-market. 12LP+ builds upon GF’s established 14nm/12LP platform, of which GF has shipped more than one million wafers. 12LP and 12LP+ deliver a superior combination of AI power, performance and area (PPA) benefits without the need to migrate to smaller and much costlier geometries.

“By incorporating ML capabilities into the Cadence Litho Physical Analyzer, customers using GF’s 12LP platform and 12LP+ solution can verify signoff quality during implementation, thereby achieving better silicon quality,” said Jim Blatchford, vice president of technology enablement at GLOBALFOUNDRIES. “Our collaboration with Cadence also allowed the swift enablement and seamless integration with our customers’ design flows through the delivery of this new capability in our 12LP and 12LP+ PDKs.”

The Cadence Litho Physical Analyzer, enhanced with ML, seamlessly integrates with the Cadence Innovus Implementation System and Cadence Virtuoso custom IC design platform, providing customers with a smoother design experience through a common, familiar interface. The Litho Physical Analyzer is part of the broader Cadence digital full flow, which supports Cadence’s Intelligent System Design strategy, enabling system-on-chip (SoC) design excellence. For more information on the Cadence advanced-node solutions, visit www.cadence.com/go/advnodesols.

Seite 1 von 2
Cadence Design Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Cadence Add Machine Learning Capabilities to DFM Signoff for GF’s Most Advanced FinFET Solutions GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF), the world’s leading specialty foundry, and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced a collaboration to facilitate design for manufacturing (DFM) signoff with machine learning (ML) prediction capabilities. As …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Cadence Unveils Next-Generation Sigrity X for Up to 10X Faster System Analysis
08.03.21
Cadence Receives TSMC OIP Ecosystem Forum Customers’ Choice Award for N3 Collaboration
02.03.21
Cadence’s Nimish Modi to Present at Berenberg Conference
24.02.21
Cadence’s Lip-Bu Tan to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference
24.02.21
Cadence Completes Acquisition of NUMECA
22.02.21
Cadence Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results