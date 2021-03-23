 

LITGRID AB publishes Financial statements and Annual report for the year 2020 in ESEF format

LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) publishes Company's Financial statements and Annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 in XHTML in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) requirements. Please note, that these documents are not audited for compliance with ESEF requirements and should serve as additional information only.

For the reference, Company’s Financial statements, Annual report and the Independent auditor’s report for the year ended 31 December 2020 were published on 16 March 2021:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId= ...


Attached:

  1. LITGRID AB Financial statements and Annual report for the year 2020 in ESEF format.

 

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:
Jurga Eivaitė
Project manager
Communication Division
Phone: +370 613 19977
e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu

Attachment


