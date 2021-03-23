 

Predictmedix Inc. Announces LOI to Acquire Symp2pass Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 15:32  |  61   |   |   

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a letter of intent (the "LOI"), to acquire Symp2Pass Inc. ("Symp2pass") (the "Acquisition"). The LOI was executed on February 24, 2021 and currently Predictmedix and Symp2pass are working on the definitive agreement.

Symp2Pass is a profitable, revenue generating AI powered IoT product suite of technologies developed by SmartCone Technologies Inc. Symp2Pass had revenues of $2.27 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 (unaudited) with earnings before taxes of approximately $205,000.

Symp2Pass is one of the first end-to-end advanced touchless health and wellness testing solutions that currently provides advanced COVID-19 symptom screening from multiple independent sensors with geolocation mapping making it unique and more reliable than a single test or measurement. Much like Predictmedix’s Safe Entry Station units, Symp2Pass affords hardware product installation that is coupled with scalable, AI powered software technologies. Beyond the standard questionnaire based screening tools, Symp2Pass measures actual temperature, capable of cough identification, and scent recognition, all critical parts of a more effective screening. Symp2Pass also affords integration capabilities with other IoT products such as RFID bracelets and QR Codes and associated scanners that can assist workplaces in comprehensive employee tracking, tracing, and reporting tying those initial measurements for individuals with multiple automated measurements in various situations during the day. The data collected from the hardware components are immediately uploaded on the cloud and is synthesized with AI-powered technologies within seconds to deliver instant results.

The strategic acquisition will catalyze growth prospects for Predictmedix and will allow the company to offer world class products in line with our mission of becoming the first line of defense in improving workplace health and safety.

Predictmedix’s acquisition of Symp2Pass’s product suite will broaden our target market, complementing our product suite in three strategic ways:

1. Data Collection and Improvement

Data is the lifeblood of an AI-powered solution suite, and with live deployments, Symp2Pass will generate large, high quality datasets that will allow Predictmedix to improve its symptom detection and disease screening technologies. Moreover, the integration of the data sets with our current product suite will allow the simultaneous improvement in the product offering at all Predictmedix and Symp2Pass live installations.

Seite 1 von 6
Predictmedix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Predictmedix Inc. Announces LOI to Acquire Symp2pass Inc. TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a letter of intent (the "LOI"), to acquire Symp2Pass Inc. ("Symp2pass") (the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
Leading Edge Materials CEO's Letter to the Shareholders
Enthusiast Gaming Announces $127.6 Million of Pro Forma Revenue in 2020
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Predictmedix Inc. Secures Strategic Financing to Catalyze Operations

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
18
Predictmedix