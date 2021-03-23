DGAP-Adhoc HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according to § 11 Abs. 1 MPG
HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG (symbol: HAEK) received a special approval in accordance with § 11 Para. 1 MPG from the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices ( BfArM ) for the antigen rapid test for self-testing by laypersons on 23 March 2021. The exact name of the medical device is: "Wondfo 2019-nCoV Antigen Test (Lateral-Flow-Methode) Selbsttest".
HAEMATO will therefore be able to cost-effectively provide up to 200 million of these high-quality Covid-19 lay tests to pharmacists, wholesalers and public institutions in the coming months.
To ensure rapid distribution, agreements have been made with internationally leading and certified suppliers. The first deliveries are scheduled for as early as the end of March 2021.
About HAEMATO:
HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company. The focus of its business activities is on the growth markets of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals. The main focus is on therapies for cancer, HIV and other chronic diseases.
HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures of the HAEMATO AG share:
