DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval HAEMATO AG: HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG receives a special approval according to § 11 Abs. 1 MPG 23-March-2021 / 15:52 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HAEMATO PHARM GmbH as a subsidiary of HAEMATO AG (symbol: HAEK) received a special approval in accordance with § 11 Para. 1 MPG from the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices ( BfArM ) for the antigen rapid test for self-testing by laypersons on 23 March 2021. The exact name of the medical device is: "Wondfo 2019-nCoV Antigen Test (Lateral-Flow-Methode) Selbsttest".

HAEMATO will therefore be able to cost-effectively provide up to 200 million of these high-quality Covid-19 lay tests to pharmacists, wholesalers and public institutions in the coming months.

To ensure rapid distribution, agreements have been made with internationally leading and certified suppliers. The first deliveries are scheduled for as early as the end of March 2021.

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company. The focus of its business activities is on the growth markets of high-priced specialty pharmaceuticals. The main focus is on therapies for cancer, HIV and other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures of the HAEMATO AG share:

Subscribed capital: EUR 4,753,916

Listed share class: Ordinary bearer shares

ISIN: DE000A289VV1

WKN: A289VV

Stock exchange symbol: HAEK

Contact:HAEMATO AG, Investor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70ir@haemato.ag

23-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: HAEMATO AG Lilienthalstraße 5c 12529 Schönefeld Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70 Fax: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 79 E-mail: ir@haemato.ag Internet: www.haemato.ag ISIN: DE000A289VV1 WKN: A289VV Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1177675

End of Announcement DGAP News Service