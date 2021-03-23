DGAP-Adhoc AUTO1 Group SE: Update on business development in the Autohero division
Berlin, March 23, 2021 - AUTO1 Group SE expects the Autohero division, its retail business for the sale of used cars, to achieve a total number of units sold in the range of 7,200 to 7,900 in the still ongoing first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2020: 2,363 units sold). This is the result of an evaluation of current business and forecast data carried out by the management board today. The number of units sold in the Autohero division is thus expected to develop better than expected in the first quarter of 2021. Against this background, the Company now expects the number of units sold in the Autohero division to be in the range of 32,000 to 38,000 for the full year 2021 (full year 2020: 10,153 units sold). The Company's previous forecast for the Autohero division was for more than 29,000 units sold in fiscal year 2021.
The Company will announce AUTO1 Group's preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the full year 2020 as planned on March 24, 2021.
Investor Relations
Philip Reicherstorfer
Director Corporate Finance
Tel: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213
ir@auto1-group.com
