 

DGAP-Adhoc AUTO1 Group SE: Update on business development in the Autohero division

DGAP-Ad-hoc: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Forecast
AUTO1 Group SE: Update on business development in the Autohero division

23-March-2021 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, March 23, 2021 - AUTO1 Group SE expects the Autohero division, its retail business for the sale of used cars, to achieve a total number of units sold in the range of 7,200 to 7,900 in the still ongoing first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2020: 2,363 units sold). This is the result of an evaluation of current business and forecast data carried out by the management board today. The number of units sold in the Autohero division is thus expected to develop better than expected in the first quarter of 2021. Against this background, the Company now expects the number of units sold in the Autohero division to be in the range of 32,000 to 38,000 for the full year 2021 (full year 2020: 10,153 units sold). The Company's previous forecast for the Autohero division was for more than 29,000 units sold in fiscal year 2021.

The Company will announce AUTO1 Group's preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the full year 2020 as planned on March 24, 2021.

 
 
Investor Relations

Philip Reicherstorfer
Director Corporate Finance
Tel: +49 (0)30 - 2016 38 213
ir@auto1-group.com
 

23-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884
WKN: A2LQ88
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1177676

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1177676  23-March-2021 CET/CEST

Disclaimer

