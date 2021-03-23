DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 Temporary Interruption of Share Repurchase Prog
|
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
AlzChem Group AG
Disclosure
according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014
and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052
Temporary Interruption of Share Repurchase Program
Due to its Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held on May 12, 2021 AlzChem Group AG temporarily interrupts its share repurchase program as published by announcements dated February 2 and 5, 2021.
In order to call its Annual Shareholders Meeting orderly and to pay any dividend resolved by the shareholders properly the share repurchase program will be interrupted (including each date)
- from March 22 until April 2, 2021 and
- from May 10 until May 18, 2021.
Trostberg, March 22, 2021
AlzChem Group AG
- Managing Board -
Contact:
Sabine Sieber
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
23.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AlzChem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+498621862888
|Fax:
|+49862186502888
|E-mail:
|ir@alzchem.com
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YNT30
|WKN:
|A2YNT3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1177694
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1177694 23.03.2021AlzChem Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: AlzChem Group AG (vormals Softmatic AG)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare