DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 Temporary Interruption of Share Repurchase Prog 23.03.2021 / 16:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure

according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014

and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052

Temporary Interruption of Share Repurchase Program

Due to its Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held on May 12, 2021 AlzChem Group AG temporarily interrupts its share repurchase program as published by announcements dated February 2 and 5, 2021.

In order to call its Annual Shareholders Meeting orderly and to pay any dividend resolved by the shareholders properly the share repurchase program will be interrupted (including each date)

- from March 22 until April 2, 2021 and

- from May 10 until May 18, 2021.

Trostberg, March 22, 2021

AlzChem Group AG

- Managing Board -

Contact:Sabine SieberHead of Investor Relations & Communications

23.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: AlzChem Group AG Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32 83308 Trostberg Germany Phone: +498621862888 Fax: +49862186502888 E-mail: ir@alzchem.com Internet: www.alzchem.com ISIN: DE000A2YNT30 WKN: A2YNT3 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1177694

End of News DGAP News Service

1177694 23.03.2021