AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 Temporary Interruption of Share Repurchase Prog

23.03.2021
AlzChem Group AG

Temporary Interruption of Share Repurchase Program

Due to its Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held on May 12, 2021 AlzChem Group AG temporarily interrupts its share repurchase program as published by announcements dated February 2 and 5, 2021.

In order to call its Annual Shareholders Meeting orderly and to pay any dividend resolved by the shareholders properly the share repurchase program will be interrupted (including each date)

- from March 22 until April 2, 2021 and
- from May 10 until May 18, 2021.

Trostberg, March 22, 2021

AlzChem Group AG
Zeit
16:12 Uhr
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 der Verordnung (EU) 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 Zeitweilige Unterbrechung des Aktienrückkaufprogramms (deutsch)
16:12 Uhr
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 der Verordnung (EU) 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 Zeitweilige Unterbrechung des Aktienrückkaufprogramms
19.03.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Starke Performance im Q4, EBITDA 2020 +7,4 % (deutsch)
19.03.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Starke Performance im Q4, EBITDA 2020 +7,4 %
19.03.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: strong performance in Q4, EBITDA 2020 +7.4%
15.03.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 der Verordnung (EU) 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 4. Zwischenmeldung (deutsch)
15.03.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 4th Interim report
15.03.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 der Verordnung (EU) 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 4. Zwischenmeldung
01.03.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 der Verordnung (EU) 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 3. Zwischenmeldung (deutsch)
01.03.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 der Verordnung (EU) 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 3. Zwischenmeldung

ZeitTitel
20.03.21
700
AlzChem Group AG (vormals Softmatic AG)