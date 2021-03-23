TEGNA Promotes Kristie Gonzales to Vice President, Media Operations, Overseeing KYTX in Tyler, TX While Continuing to Lead KVUE as President and General Manager

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that it has promoted Kristie Gonzales to vice president, media operations. In addition to her current role as president and general manager of KVUE in Austin, Gonzales will now also oversee KYTX in Tyler, Texas, and help set the vision for recruiting across TEGNA’s 11 Texas markets.

Kristie Gonzales (Photo: Business Wire)

Gonzales joined KVUE, TEGNA’s ABC affiliate in Austin and one of the top television stations in Central Texas, in 2016 as president and general manager. During her tenure, KVUE has launched the innovative series “Boomtown,” which highlights Central Texas’s explosive growth, and launched award-winning investigations, including an in-depth look at the death of Javier Ambler, who died in the custody of the Williamson County Sherriff Department, and coverage of Austin’s racial justice protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. In the last two years, the station has won ten Emmy awards and numerous AP awards, and grown monthly active digital users by 24 percent, averaging more than 4 million visitors a month to KVUE.com platforms.

“Kristie is a proven business and community leader dedicated to developing high-quality content across platforms and serving the greater Central Texas community,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president of media operations, TEGNA. “In her expanded role, she’ll bring her significant management and marketing expertise to accelerate our leading content, marketing and community efforts across the state, and help lead our vision for recruiting, developing and promoting diverse talent across all of our Texas markets.”

Prior to joining KVUE, Gonzales held various television management roles across the country, specializing in news branding, multi-cultural marketing and harnessing the power of digital and social media. Before joining KVUE, she was the promotion and digital brand manager at WABC in New York City.

Gonzales graduated summa cum laude with double honors from the University of New Mexico. She serves on the board of directors for the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, the SAFE Alliance and United Way for Greater Austin. She’s a member of the Austin Area Research Organization and spends her free time mentoring women and people of color. She’s been named a Tribeza Magazine Driver of Style, Austin Under 40, Seedling Mentors Fab Five, and most recently, a Girl Scouts of Central Texas 2020 Women of Distinction Rising Star.

About TEGNA

