Dr. Marcia Eisenberg, Chief Scientific Officer of Labcorp Diagnostics, Named a Healthcare Businesswoman’s Association Luminary

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that Marcia Eisenberg, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Labcorp Diagnostics, was recognized by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) as a 2021 Luminary. This title honors the 30-plus years of Dr. Eisenberg’s career, which she has dedicated to innovations in healthcare and science, as well as her efforts in the advancement of women in the industry.

Photo: Dr. Marcia Eisenberg, Chief Scientific Officer, Labcorp Diagnostics (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am honored to have been recognized as an HBA Luminary,” said Dr. Eisenberg. “Throughout my career, I have been fortunate enough to experience many major milestones in healthcare innovation, and I share this accomplishment with all women in STEM [science, technology, engineering, and math], especially those I have been privileged to work alongside, who are helping pave the way for future generations.”

Since 2007, HBA has inducted a new class of Luminaries each year as part of the Woman of the Year event. To qualify as a Luminary, a woman must have more than 20 years of relevant professional experience, during which time she must make a significant impact on the healthcare industry, demonstrate leadership among colleagues, and serve as a role model and mentor to other women in healthcare. A Luminary must exemplify transformative female leadership and prioritize assisting other women in furthering their careers.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to work with Dr. Eisenberg and have learned a great deal about leadership and the important role of women in the sciences,” said Megann Vaughn Watters, vice president of corporate development, licensing, and ventures at Labcorp. “Her career accomplishments are inspirational and her knowledge unparalleled, but equally impactful are the support and advocacy she provides to others, especially women. Dr. Eisenberg is always approachable and generous with her time, much of which is spent providing advice to others. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed as a working woman with young children, but Dr. Eisenberg fosters a compassionate environment that gives her team the flexibility and support necessary to balance work with life, be innovative, and achieve goals.”