 

OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No Brainer.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 16:07  |  32   |   |   

OnePlus T-Mobile = Exclusive. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced two more superphones arriving soon: OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. The Un-carrier is the ONLY wireless provider in the U.S. to land the latest flagship 5G smartphones from OnePlus, available for pre-order this Friday and in T-Mobile stores nationwide starting April 2. Plus, T-Mobile customers can get HALF off the OnePlus 9 5G (or $365 off the 9 Pro 5G) when they either trade-in an eligible device OR add a new line. That means new and existing customers can get a new flagship 5G smartphone for just $365 plus sales tax and ONLY at T-Mobile.

Both the OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro 5G smartphones tap into T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G on America’s first, fastest and largest nationwide 5G network — and all that 5G goodness is on top of T-Mobile’s advanced LTE network which covers 99% of Americans.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu T-Mobile US!
Long
Basispreis 115,01€
Hebel 10,94
Ask 0,99
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 138,01€
Hebel 10,00
Ask 1,03
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“What does T-Mobile do when it’s already at the top? We keep bringing more value to our customers,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “The Un-carrier is leading the way in 5G, last month we unleashed Magenta MAX, the first plan built to take full advantage of 5G’s capacity and speed. And today we’re bringing more flagship smartphone options to tap into nationwide 5G on the largest, fastest 5G network with the latest smartphones from OnePlus, both exclusive to T-Mobile.”

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader with the largest and fastest 5G network. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 287 million people across 1.6 million square miles — that’s nearly 2.5x the geographic coverage of AT&T and nearly 4x more than Verizon. And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G can deliver speeds around 300 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and now covers 125 million people.

The OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55” FHD+ 120 Hz display with triple rear cameras including a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It comes packed with a 4,500 mAh battery and 65W wired charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G sports a larger 6.7” QHD+ LTPO 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 888 processor and OnePlus’ most advanced camera system yet in a partnership with Hasselblad, a world-renowned camera brand. The camera packs a 48MP main, 50MP ultra-wide and 8MP telelens with 3X optical zoom plus it can shoot videos in 8K and industry-leading 4K in 120fps. The 9 Pro 5G has one of the fastest charging capabilities in the industry packed with 50W wireless charging and 65W wired charging that gives a day’s power in just 15 minutes1. Want to see these superphones in action? Check out the unboxing video here.

Seite 1 von 3
T-Mobile US Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: T-Mobile US, In - wie lange dauert es noch bis eine Übernahme kommt ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No Brainer. OnePlus T-Mobile = Exclusive. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced two more superphones arriving soon: OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. The Un-carrier is the ONLY wireless provider in the U.S. to land the latest flagship 5G smartphones from …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Entspannung am Bondmarkt gibt Kursen Auftrieb
22.03.21
Aktien New York: Entspannung am Bondmarkt hilft Kursen auf die Sprünge
22.03.21
Aktien New York: Entspannung am Bondmarkt hilft Kursen auf die Sprünge
22.03.21
No Foolin’: T-Mobile Leads a Movement to Transform This April 1 from a Day of High Jinx to a Day of High Fives
22.03.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow stabil und Nasdaq fest - Anleihenrenditen sinken
22.03.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Linde und T-Mobile US ab heute im S&P 100
17.03.21
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes
16.03.21
Opening Bell: T-Mobile US, Facebook, Gamestop, Altria, Peloton, Beyond Meat
16.03.21
T-Mobile Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Notes
12.03.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Leichte Gewinnmitnahmen beenden Rekordserie

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
144
T-Mobile US, In - wie lange dauert es noch bis eine Übernahme kommt ?