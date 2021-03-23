OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No Brainer.

Both the OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro 5G smartphones tap into T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G on America’s first, fastest and largest nationwide 5G network — and all that 5G goodness is on top of T-Mobile’s advanced LTE network which covers 99% of Americans.

OnePlus T-Mobile = Exclusive. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced two more superphones arriving soon: OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. The Un-carrier is the ONLY wireless provider in the U.S. to land the latest flagship 5G smartphones from OnePlus, available for pre-order this Friday and in T-Mobile stores nationwide starting April 2. Plus, T-Mobile customers can get HALF off the OnePlus 9 5G (or $365 off the 9 Pro 5G) when they either trade-in an eligible device OR add a new line. That means new and existing customers can get a new flagship 5G smartphone for just $365 plus sales tax and ONLY at T-Mobile.

“What does T-Mobile do when it’s already at the top? We keep bringing more value to our customers,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “The Un-carrier is leading the way in 5G, last month we unleashed Magenta MAX, the first plan built to take full advantage of 5G’s capacity and speed. And today we’re bringing more flagship smartphone options to tap into nationwide 5G on the largest, fastest 5G network with the latest smartphones from OnePlus, both exclusive to T-Mobile.”

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader with the largest and fastest 5G network. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 287 million people across 1.6 million square miles — that’s nearly 2.5x the geographic coverage of AT&T and nearly 4x more than Verizon. And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G can deliver speeds around 300 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and now covers 125 million people.

The OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55” FHD+ 120 Hz display with triple rear cameras including a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It comes packed with a 4,500 mAh battery and 65W wired charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G sports a larger 6.7” QHD+ LTPO 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 888 processor and OnePlus’ most advanced camera system yet in a partnership with Hasselblad, a world-renowned camera brand. The camera packs a 48MP main, 50MP ultra-wide and 8MP telelens with 3X optical zoom plus it can shoot videos in 8K and industry-leading 4K in 120fps. The 9 Pro 5G has one of the fastest charging capabilities in the industry packed with 50W wireless charging and 65W wired charging that gives a day’s power in just 15 minutes1. Want to see these superphones in action? Check out the unboxing video here.