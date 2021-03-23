JLT Mobile Computers joins Ivanti Wavelink Device Validation Program to speed modernization within the supply chain

Växjö, Sweden , 23 March 2021 * * * JLT Mobile Computers , a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, announces that it has joined the Ivanti Wavelink Device Validation Solutions Program. This program enables device manufacturers offering solutions for the supply chain and warehousing industries to rapidly validate their products for the Ivanti Wavelink software platform, which facilitates device and wireless infrastructure management, terminal emulation, voice, and mobile application development without the need to modify backend systems. Customers of Ivanti-validated JLT rugged mobile computers benefit from easy access to mobile-enablement solutions that boost supply chain efficiency, productivity and security in the warehouse and across the supply chain.

“Supply chain and warehousing organizations are relying more than ever on mobile productivity solutions to keep up with demand. As such, it is becoming increasingly important to provide a consistent user experience across entire fleets of devices, whether they leverage the Android, iOS or Windows 10 operating systems,” says Kelly Ungs, Vice President of Alliances and Channels at Ivanti Wavelink. “The aim of our new Strategic Alliances Program is to create a formal ecosystem through which our partners can offer their customers pre-validated hardware and software solutions that eliminate the risks enterprises face when migrating applications to multiple modern hardware devices, software solutions and host applications to enhance efficiency.”

“JLT Mobile Computers prides itself in providing best-in-class rugged mobile computing devices for our customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports, and agriculture. Now we can offer our hardware pre-validated for use with the Ivanti Wavelink suite of software products such as their terminal emulator, industrial browser and voice picking,” said Eric Miller, CEO at JLT Mobile Computers USA. “For our customers, knowing that everything will work together right out of the box is huge. Pre-validation totally eliminates trial and error and the uncertainty of mixing and matching hardware and software. We’re now selling complete and fully validated solutions.”