 

J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC Hires New Executive Team to Expand Investment Banking Division of Cohen & Company’s Broker Dealer Subsidiary

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK , March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE American: COHN; “Cohen”), a financial services firm specializing in fixed income markets and, more recently, in special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) markets, announced that Dan Nash and Jerry Serowik have joined its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC (“JVB”).

Cohen operates a global network of more than 85 professionals in four principal offices throughout the U.S. and Europe focused on asset management, principal investing, and capital markets services. JVB specializes in securities financing and the sales and trading of fixed income securities. Nash and Serowik will lead the expansion of JVB’s Investment Banking division and work closely with team members at Cohen to create a leading diversified financial services firm.

“Dan Nash and Jerry Serowik are incredibly strong, well-respected bankers, and we are thrilled to welcome them to JVB,” said Daniel Cohen, Chairman of the Cohen Board of Directors. “We have worked with Dan and Jerry on numerous transactions and are excited to partner with them as they grow a leading advisory and capital markets business with a strong focus on our clients. Their combined experience and leadership will be an asset across the entire firm as we continue to grow and pursue new opportunities.”

“I am excited to join the JVB team alongside Jerry and build something special together,” said Nash. “In addition to being one of the most respected SPAC sponsors and early believers in the SPAC product, JVB pioneered a tiered sponsor structure. This thought leadership and partnership approach to the SPAC process are attributes we look forward to bringing to our client advisory business.”

Nash has been named Head of Investment Banking and is responsible for leading all aspects of Investment Banking, including mergers & acquisitions advisory, private capital markets, equity capital markets and PIPE transactions. Serowik has been named Head of Equity Capital Markets and is responsible for leading JVB’s capital markets practice, with a particular focus and expertise around SPAC and PIPE transactions. In addition, Felix Burmeister, formerly at Code Advisors and Wells Fargo, will support Nash and Serowik as Director of Investment Banking with a focus on covering technology sector clients across the full spectrum of JVB’s investment banking advisory services. Tyler Humphrey, formerly at FT Partners, has also joined the team. JVB intends to open an office in the San Francisco Bay Area, expanding the organization’s reach into Silicon Valley.  

