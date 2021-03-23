 

Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, Axel Mansoor, BossLogic, Boy George, KCamp, KLOUD, Klarens Malluta with Lionel Richie, Mr. Brainwash, OPUS, Snoop Dogg, and More

HONG KONG, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com today announced Crypto.com/NFT, a platform launching this Friday, March 26 dedicated to delivering unique content from popular artists, musicians, athletes, and sports. Poised to be the world's largest and most user-friendly NFT platform, Crypto.com/NFT is committed to partnering with creators to develop the most compelling content for this new medium.

Crypto.com/NFT is proud to have curated an A-list roster of mainstream and digital artists collaborating to release new and unique work for its invite-only platform, including: Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, Axel Mansoor (the King Of The Clubhouse), Bag Raiders, BossLogic, Boy George, Jonathan Monaghan with Nathan Evans (of #1 single Sea Shanty 'Wellerman' fame), KCamp, Klarens Malluta with Lionel Richie, KLOUD, Mr. Brainwash, OPUS, Snoop Dogg, among others.

Commenting on the launch, BossLogic said: "I'm grateful to have the opportunity to collaborate with Crypto.com. Having been an avid user of their platform it's kind of surreal I got to be part of their next step into the new era of art and NFT's. Stay tuned for my exclusive drop and some major collaborations."

Bosslogic's inaugural drop with Crypto.com/NFT available on March 26 is a new collection entitled "Higher Ground" featuring a bold and dreamlike aquatic world for fans old and new to immerse themselves in.

In the world of sport, Crypto.com and Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM are partnering to introduce NFTs as the team returns to F1 for the first time in 60 years. The team will exclusively offer their content via Crypto.com/NFT. Additional athletes, teams, and leagues will be announced in the coming weeks.

Jefferson Slack, Managing Director – Commercial & Marketing, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, said: "As a modern organisation with a strong heritage, we're excited to be the first Formula 1 team to offer a new way for our fans to own a piece of our history. The collection of NFTs we're making available capture the very first moments of our return to F1 after more than six decades."

Boy George's drop unleashes his creativity and brings together animated and still versions of his own paintings together with his iconic music, representing the full breadth of his artistic output.

Commenting on his NFT debut, Boy George said: "I think life turned me into art. My role models were both artistic types and hard working types. I've painted myself and others. I have painted myself into a corner. I love metaphors and mystery and crypto sound like klepto so that makes me a crypto maniac. Art is like a partner? Can you live with it? Digital art is a new emotion and it can be very musical. I'm mixing all of the things I do together, music, art, fashion, poetry and anything else it leads to. I have stopped refusing to be influenced."

