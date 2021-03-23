CrowdStrike Named a Leader in External Threat Intelligence Services

The Forrester Wave: External Threat Intelligence Services, Q1 2021 report identified the most significant threat intelligence service providers to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of their solutions, including CrowdStrike’s Falcon X product suite . Forrester grouped a broad range of criteria into three high-level categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. In Forrester’s evaluation, CrowdStrike received the highest possible score in 17 criteria, including:

Current Offering: Intelligence Requirements, Technical Intelligence, Intelligence Analysis, Dissemination, Cyber Threat Intelligence

CrowdStrike was also the only vendor to receive a five out of five in the Market Presence category, which is scored on a vendor’s service revenue and number of enterprise clients.

CrowdStrike Falcon X suite of offerings allows organizations of any size or expertise to easily operationalize intelligence within the security operations center (SOC) and receive best-of-breed intelligence reporting and technical analysis backed by a dedicated team of intelligence professionals. Powered by telemetry from the CrowdStrike Threat Graph that correlates more than five trillion endpoint related events per week, data collected from over one million unique sources in the deep, dark web and analysis from the CrowdStrike intelligence team that tracks over 150 threat actor groups, Falcon X delivers organizations an understanding of adversary tactics, techniques and procedures to enable customers to take proactive action to identify and defend themselves from current and future attacks.

“The quickening pace and sharpened tactics of cyber adversaries combined with the continually expanding threat landscape emphasize the critical role threat intelligence plays in a modern security strategy. Falcon X delivers a clear understanding of adversary behavior, so organizations can more readily predict, identify and stop a breach,” said Adam Meyers, CrowdStrike’s senior vice president of intelligence. “We believe this latest recognition validates CrowdStrike’s established position as a leader in threat intelligence, demonstrating our strong market leadership in providing customers superior, comprehensive threat intelligence based on telemetry from one of the world’s largest Security Clouds and our ability to service organizations globally with a high level of success and customer satisfaction. More customers trust CrowdStrike with their threat intelligence because our intelligence team stands above its peers in enabling organizations to stay one step ahead of today’s adversaries and make more informed business decisions.”