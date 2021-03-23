EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. 31 DECEMBER 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL INVITATION

The Company will host a webcast and conference call for investors and analysts starting at 10:00 AM (GMT) / 11:00 AM (CET), and we would be delighted if you could join.

Eurocommercial Properties N.V. will be announcing its 31 December 2020 Results on Friday 26 March 2021 with the press release publication moving forward to 07:30 CET .

To access the webcast simply click on the URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iqi6udpn to register. You will also have the opportunity to type in your questions during the live streaming.

To access the audio call, you will be asked to pre-register by clicking on the link:

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/9391820 .

Register via the webcast URL https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iqi6udpn to follow the presentation. Click on the icon on the right bottom of the screen and select “Phone” to view the presentation, while listening to the audio call via the telephone.

Participants must register in advance of the conference using the link provided above. Each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, Direct Event Passcode and unique Registrant ID.

Call reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email the day prior to the event. Please provide this registration information to those participants that you would like to attend your call.

In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

Further details on https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webca ....

Please visit our new website via www.eurocommercialproperties.com!



