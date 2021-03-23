 

Maryland Heights Center for Cognitive Disorders Breaks Ground

23.03.2021   

Construction has started on the Maryland Heights Center for Cognitive Disorders. The 16-bed center will be the second venture of its kind in Missouri for National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC).

“We are pleased to provide high quality care to seniors who may be experiencing psychological or emotional difficulties in St. Louis County and the surrounding area,” said Mel Rector, regional senior vice president at NHC.

The center will provide psychiatric care to geriatric patients who require inpatient hospitalization due to mental disorders, including cognitive illnesses. The center will be adjacent to NHC HealthCare Maryland Heights, a 220-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center.

The 12,804-square-foot facility will be located at 2920 Fee Fee Road. The center will provide 31 jobs for St. Louis County. The center is projected to open in the second quarter of 2022.

“Treating cognitive disorders is a critical part of the continuum of care we are providing for the senior community and the center will add to much-needed services on our NHC HealthCare Maryland Heights campus,” said Susan Taylor, administrator at NHC HealthCare Maryland Heights.

To view a video message about the center, click here.

For more information, visit www.marylandheightsccd.com

About National HealthCare Corporation

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,463 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital and 35 homecare programs. NHC’s other services include Alzheimer’s and memory care units, hospice services, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. For more information, visit www.nhccare.com.

