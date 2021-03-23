 

Transphorm Co-Founder, President and COO Primit Parikh Scheduled to Appear on Fox Business Network’s The Claman Countdown Today Around 3 30 pm EDT

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCQB: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today its co-founder & COO, Primit Parikh, Ph.D., is scheduled to be a guest on the Fox Business Network’s show, The Claman Countdown today around 3:30 pm EDT.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit https://www.transphormchina.com/. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm.

