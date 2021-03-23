 

Vow ASA Contemplated Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) ("Vow" or the "Company") is contemplating a private placement of up to 8,000,000 new and existing shares in the Company (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will consist of an offer of up to 5,000,000 new shares (the "New Shares" or the "Primary Offering"), and a sale of up to 3,000,000 existing shares (the "Secondary Offering", and together with the New Shares, the "Offer Shares") by Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS, Badin Invest Limited, Daler Inn Limited and Exproco Limited (collectively, the "Selling Shareholders"), who are controlled by the primary insiders Narve Reiten (chair) and Bård Brath Ingerø (board member), Henrik Badin (CEO), Asgeir Wien (CDO) and Jonny Hansen (COO), respectively.

The Company and the Selling Shareholders have engaged Pareto Securities AS and SpareBank 1 Markets AS (the "Managers") to advise on, and effectuate, the Private Placement after close of trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange today. The Private Placement is directed towards a limited number of selected investors, subject to applicable exemptions from relevant prospectus requirements, including (i) outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") and (ii) in the US to "qualified institutional buyers" (QIBs) as defined in Rule 144A under the US Securities Act.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Primary Offering to accelerate growth through the following initiatives:

  1. provide initial funding to Vow Green Metals to meet the growing demand for industry decarbonising and to build, own, and operate plants that produce high value biocarbon and CO2 neutral gas for metallurgical industries;
  2. further build-up and development of ETIA, the technology leader to valorise biomass residues and waste into renewable products, chemicals and fossil free energy through pyrolysis solutions;
  3. pursue and fund near-term growth opportunities like the recently signed co-operation agreement with Arcelor Mittal and Repsol and maintaining a leading position, including further R&D and technical development and potential value creating and strategic transactions;
  4. ensure a strong balance sheet to meet counterparty requirements for large projects and further improve debt financing options; and
  5. fund organisational build-up on the back of recent market entries and scale-up, further business development and value accretion in Vow Industries, as well as general corporate purposes.

The Secondary Offering is in part motivated by the Selling Shareholders’ wish to ensure increased free float in the Company’s stock. Proceeds from the Secondary Offering will be used by the Selling Shareholder to finance the payment of private wealth tax and down payment of debt.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

Titel
25.02.21
Vow ASA: Contemplating spin off and subsequent listing of Vow Green Metals
25.02.21
Vow ASA: Second half and full year 2020 : Fifth consecutive year of growth, record high performance within Cruise projects

Titel
16.03.21
126
Empfehlung vom Aktionär