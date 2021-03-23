NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) ("Vow" or the "Company") is contemplating a private placement of up to 8,000,000 new and existing shares in the Company (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will consist of an offer of up to 5,000,000 new shares (the "New Shares" or the "Primary Offering"), and a sale of up to 3,000,000 existing shares (the "Secondary Offering", and together with the New Shares, the "Offer Shares") by Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS, Badin Invest Limited, Daler Inn Limited and Exproco Limited (collectively, the "Selling Shareholders"), who are controlled by the primary insiders Narve Reiten (chair) and Bård Brath Ingerø (board member), Henrik Badin (CEO), Asgeir Wien (CDO) and Jonny Hansen (COO), respectively.