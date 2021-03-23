 

Adyton Resources begins drilling program at Gameta Gold Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 16:40  |  50   |   |   

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Drilling commenced on Fergusson Island Gameta Gold Project, with first hole completed
  • Feni Island program scheduled to commence in May 2021

BRISBANE, Australia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) has commenced a 3,000m diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Gameta Gold Project on Fergusson Island, located within Papua New Guinea’s renowned “Rim of Fire”.

The Gameta Gold Project currently has a 360,000 ounce gold (oz Au) inferred mineral resource (1) while Adyton’s neighbouring project on Fergusson Island, the Wapolu Gold Project, has a 140,000 oz Au inferred mineral resource. Given the existing resource on Gameta, the objectives of this program are to increase confidence and to add ounces through depth and along strike extension drilling.

Geographically the Fergusson Island projects sit in the same discovery zones as Misima and the neighbouring Woodlark Island projects.

Two drill rigs have been mobilised to site and the first drill hole has been completed. First assay results are expected by the end of May. The program will add to the 14,361m of historical reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling previously undertaken at Gameta.

More drilling will follow on the company’s 100% owned Feni Gold Project in May which has a 650,000 oz Au inferred mineral resource (1) and is located in a Tier 1 region along a mineral belt containing the world class Simberi, Lihir, and Panguna gold and copper projects.

Frank Terranova, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Adyton stated, “The company is pleased to be off to such a fast start after only listing in late February 2021.

“Having spent significant time and effort over the past several months creating a portfolio of highly prospective copper and gold exploration projects, the Adyton team is excited to be drilling and working to create shareholder value. The drill rigs are turning, and news flow is imminent,” Mr. Terranova said.

“The company is very well positioned with more than $9 million in cash reserves, over 1,000,000 oz of mineral resources in the inferred category, and major shareholders and banking partners who remain fully supportive of our exploration strategy.”

Mr. Terranova said the company’s exploration campaign had not been materially affected by recent PNG COVID-19 developments as all of the Fergusson Island and Feni projects benefited from being located on islands.

Seite 1 von 4
Adyton Resources Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adyton Resources begins drilling program at Gameta Gold Project HIGHLIGHTS: Drilling commenced on Fergusson Island Gameta Gold Project, with first hole completedFeni Island program scheduled to commence in May 2021 BRISBANE, Australia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
Invibes Advertising: Remarkable 2020 annual results.
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update
Enthusiast Gaming Announces $127.6 Million of Pro Forma Revenue in 2020
Leading Edge Materials CEO's Letter to the Shareholders
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin