Adyton Resources begins drilling program at Gameta Gold Project

The Gameta Gold Project currently has a 360,000 ounce gold (oz Au) inferred mineral resource (1) while Adyton’s neighbouring project on Fergusson Island, the Wapolu Gold Project, has a 140,000 oz Au inferred mineral resource. Given the existing resource on Gameta, the objectives of this program are to increase confidence and to add ounces through depth and along strike extension drilling.

BRISBANE, Australia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) has commenced a 3,000m diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Gameta Gold Project on Fergusson Island, located within Papua New Guinea’s renowned “Rim of Fire”.

Geographically the Fergusson Island projects sit in the same discovery zones as Misima and the neighbouring Woodlark Island projects.

Two drill rigs have been mobilised to site and the first drill hole has been completed. First assay results are expected by the end of May. The program will add to the 14,361m of historical reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling previously undertaken at Gameta.

More drilling will follow on the company’s 100% owned Feni Gold Project in May which has a 650,000 oz Au inferred mineral resource (1) and is located in a Tier 1 region along a mineral belt containing the world class Simberi, Lihir, and Panguna gold and copper projects.

Frank Terranova, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Adyton stated, “The company is pleased to be off to such a fast start after only listing in late February 2021.

“Having spent significant time and effort over the past several months creating a portfolio of highly prospective copper and gold exploration projects, the Adyton team is excited to be drilling and working to create shareholder value. The drill rigs are turning, and news flow is imminent,” Mr. Terranova said.

“The company is very well positioned with more than $9 million in cash reserves, over 1,000,000 oz of mineral resources in the inferred category, and major shareholders and banking partners who remain fully supportive of our exploration strategy.”

Mr. Terranova said the company’s exploration campaign had not been materially affected by recent PNG COVID-19 developments as all of the Fergusson Island and Feni projects benefited from being located on islands.