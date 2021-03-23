Advaxis to Present Corporate Overview at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference

Investors can view the presentation and request a 1x1 meeting once they register for the conference here .

PRINCETON, N.J., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today announced that Kenneth A. Berlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advaxis, will participate in the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference to be held March 24-25, 2021. Mr. Berlin will present on March 24 th , 2021 at 2:30 pm ET.

Tune in to the YouTube link on Day 1 Track 1 at 2:30 pm ET for the presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOoOknbYO2c

About Advaxis, Inc.

Advaxis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. These Lm-based strains are believed to be a significant advancement in immunotherapy as they integrate multiple functions into a single immunotherapy and are designed to access and direct antigen presenting cells to stimulate anti-tumor T cell immunity, activate the immune system with the equivalent of multiple adjuvants, and simultaneously reduce tumor protection in the tumor microenvironment to enable T cells to eliminate tumors.

