PhosAgro Has Invested RUB 3.5 Billion to Fight COVID-19

After the first signs of an impending pandemic appeared in March 2020, the task force, which was led by PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev, reached out to leading Russian and international epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists and psychologists to develop a system of preventive measures. Workplace regulations were put in place to respond to any imaginable pandemic scenario, and backup systems were established for key personnel responsible for ensuring the continuous operation of production facilities.

MOSCOW, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A variety of preventive measures introduced under the leadership of the PhosAgro task force created a year ago to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remain in place at Company enterprises.

Of PhosAgro's workforce of 17.5 thousand, more than 3.5 thousand employees (one fifth) who are not involved in maintaining uninterrupted operations have been working remotely since March last year – with no negative impact on their efficiency.

Workers' health condition and body temperature are checked on a regular basis, and periodic testing for COVID-19 is also carried out. Social distancing measures are in place in workplaces and on corporate transport – the Company doubled the size of its bus fleet prior to the start of the pandemic – to ensure that workers can maintain a safe distance.

Additional sanitisation measures are still being carried out at PhosAgro facilities and in Company vehicles, and the requirement to wear a mask remains in place. Workplaces are supplied with antiseptics and ultraviolet disinfection lamps. Restrictions on business trips and in-person meetings remain in place; employees with any flu-like symptoms are prohibited from coming to work. All preventive measures in place within the Company are applied to the same extent to the employees of contractors.

Intense work is under way to vaccinate PhosAgro's workforce in order to create collective immunity. At the moment, around 3.5 thousand employees have already received the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine, and nearly 2.5 thousand of them have already received the second dose as well. Vaccination against COVID-19 was the third stage of PhosAgro's voluntary corporate vaccination campaign for the fall–winter period. Employees were vaccinated against influenza and pneumococcus in the second half of 2020.