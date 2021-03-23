 

Lurra Capital participates in $475 million funding round for Dataminr

Baar, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Lurra Capital AG, a Swiss-based private
capital investment firm, has participated in a $475 million funding round for
New York headquartered Dataminr, one of the world's leading AI companies.

Lurra Capital, an existing investor of Dataminr, joins other leading investors
including Eldridge, Valor Equity Partners, MSD Capital, Reinvent Capital,
ArrowMark Partners, IVP, Eden Global and investment funds managed by Morgan
Stanley Tactical Value in providing capital for Dataminr, whose AI platform
detects the earliest signs of high-impact events and emerging risks from
tracking publicly available data. Clients include Citi, Dyson, Shell and
Vodafone.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Ted Bailey, Dataminr is now ranked by Forbes as
the 5th most promising AI firm in the US, with more than 650 employees in seven
offices globally. This funding round gives the company a post-money valuation of
$4.1bn.

Tyron Birkmeir, the Founder and CEO of Lurra Capital AG, said:

'As one of the existing investors in Dataminr, we targeted data-centric
investments and recognised the company's unique AI platform, powerful
proprietary algorithms and data-driven advantage whilst being steered by an
experienced and robust leadership team. It was first to market in providing a
broad range of clients with real-time information on high-impact events and
emerging risks ahead of all other information sources.

'We are extremely excited to participate in this latest and exclusive funding
round, as the company forges ahead as the leader in the data discovery market.
Dataminr is one of the most exciting and important firms of our time.'

Lurra Capital is an invitation-only private capital investment firm
headquartered in Switzerland, overseeing $5 billion from a group of families and
wealthy investors. It sources the most desirable and strategic investment
opportunities globally via a highly effective and powerful network.

Notes to Editors

Founded in 2017, Lurra Capital is an invitation-only private capital investment
firm combining specialist expertise, innovative and alternative investment
solutions to ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Lurra's strategy
encompasses exclusive, highly sought-after investments in the core areas of real
estate, private equity and venture capital, and its investment philosophy is
focused on strategic assets with significant growth and development potential.
The firm, which is headquartered in Switzerland, currently oversees $5 billion
of assets.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472036/Lurra_Capital_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154331/4871602
OTS: Lurra Capital


