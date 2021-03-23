Lurra Capital participates in $475 million funding round for Dataminr

Baar, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Lurra Capital AG, a Swiss-based private

capital investment firm, has participated in a $475 million funding round for

New York headquartered Dataminr, one of the world's leading AI companies.



Lurra Capital, an existing investor of Dataminr, joins other leading investors

including Eldridge, Valor Equity Partners, MSD Capital, Reinvent Capital,

ArrowMark Partners, IVP, Eden Global and investment funds managed by Morgan

Stanley Tactical Value in providing capital for Dataminr, whose AI platform

detects the earliest signs of high-impact events and emerging risks from

tracking publicly available data. Clients include Citi, Dyson, Shell and

Vodafone.





Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Ted Bailey, Dataminr is now ranked by Forbes asthe 5th most promising AI firm in the US, with more than 650 employees in sevenoffices globally. This funding round gives the company a post-money valuation of$4.1bn.Tyron Birkmeir, the Founder and CEO of Lurra Capital AG, said:'As one of the existing investors in Dataminr, we targeted data-centricinvestments and recognised the company's unique AI platform, powerfulproprietary algorithms and data-driven advantage whilst being steered by anexperienced and robust leadership team. It was first to market in providing abroad range of clients with real-time information on high-impact events andemerging risks ahead of all other information sources.'We are extremely excited to participate in this latest and exclusive fundinground, as the company forges ahead as the leader in the data discovery market.Dataminr is one of the most exciting and important firms of our time.'Lurra Capital is an invitation-only private capital investment firmheadquartered in Switzerland, overseeing $5 billion from a group of families andwealthy investors. It sources the most desirable and strategic investmentopportunities globally via a highly effective and powerful network.Notes to EditorsFounded in 2017, Lurra Capital is an invitation-only private capital investmentfirm combining specialist expertise, innovative and alternative investmentsolutions to ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Lurra's strategyencompasses exclusive, highly sought-after investments in the core areas of realestate, private equity and venture capital, and its investment philosophy isfocused on strategic assets with significant growth and development potential.The firm, which is headquartered in Switzerland, currently oversees $5 billionof assets.