 

DGAP-Adhoc Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 40 million subsequent bond tap issue above par

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.03.2021, 17:01   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 40 million subsequent bond tap issue above par

23-March-2021 / 17:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 40 million subsequent bond tap issue above par

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW.

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 - Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

March 23, 2021 - Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has successfully placed a subsequent bond issue of EUR 40 million of its senior secured floating rate callable bonds listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with ISIN SE0015194527 (the "Bonds"). The subsequent bond issue was, following a short book building process, organized by Pareto Securities AB, heavily oversubscribed and was closed at a price of 100.75% of par. The subsequent bond is senior secured and carries a coupon of 3 months Euribor (with a zero floor) plus 5.75%. Since February 18, 2021, MGI has evaluated potential further equity and non-equity financing options. Based on strong demand from credit investors, the decision was taken to proceed with an increase of MGI's existing 2020/2024 bond.

