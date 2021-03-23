DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 40 million subsequent bond tap issue above par 23-March-2021 / 17:01 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

March 23, 2021 - Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has successfully placed a subsequent bond issue of EUR 40 million of its senior secured floating rate callable bonds listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with ISIN SE0015194527 (the "Bonds"). The subsequent bond issue was, following a short book building process, organized by Pareto Securities AB, heavily oversubscribed and was closed at a price of 100.75% of par. The subsequent bond is senior secured and carries a coupon of 3 months Euribor (with a zero floor) plus 5.75%. Since February 18, 2021, MGI has evaluated potential further equity and non-equity financing options. Based on strong demand from credit investors, the decision was taken to proceed with an increase of MGI's existing 2020/2024 bond.