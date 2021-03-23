Rapala VMC Corporation NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
Rapala VMC Corporation
Managers’ transactions
March 23, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY
ASSOCIATED PERSONS
Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mackin, Thomas
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer
Name: Rapala VMC Corporation
LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91
Initial notification
Reference number: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91_20210323103150_12
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-03-22
Venue: not applicable
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007355
|
