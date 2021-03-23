 

DFDS A/S – Summary of Annual General Meeting, 23 March 2021

Today, DFDS A/S held its Annual General Meeting.

The annual report for 2020 was approved and adopted and discharge granted to the Executive Board and the Board of Directors.

The Board’s proposal regarding the allocation of profit was adopted, including a decision not to pay a dividend.

The remuneration report for 2020 was adopted.

Board Member and Chair Claus V. Hemmingsen, Managing Director Klaus Nyborg, Team Leader Jill Lauritzen Melby, Vice President Marianne Dahl, Executive Vice President and CFO Anders Götzsche as well as Managing Director Dirk Reich were re-elected to the Board.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was elected as the company’s auditors.

The Board’s proposals were approved as proposed in the notice to convene:

  • Approval of remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2021
  • Authorisation to the Board of Directors to acquire own shares
  • Remuneration policy
  • Amendments to the Articles of Association – authorisation to conduct fully electronic general meetings.

      
A constituent board meeting was held following the Annual General Meeting where Claus V. Hemmingsen was elected Chair and Klaus Nyborg was elected Vice Chair.

No other material matters were raised at the meeting.


Karina Deacon, CFO, +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR, +45 33 42 33 59


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

