 

MediaAlpha Announces Closing of Secondary Offering

MediaAlpha, Inc. (“MediaAlpha”) today announced the closing of the secondary offering of 8,050,000 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price of $46.00 per share (before discounts and commissions), which included 1,050,000 shares of Class A common stock sold pursuant to the option granted by the Selling Stockholders to the underwriters. MediaAlpha did not sell any shares of common stock and did not receive any proceeds from the offering.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners. Canaccord Genuity and William Blair are acting as bookrunners. JMP Securities and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to the securities sold in the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 18, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the securities has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

