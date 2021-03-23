 

TeraGo Announces Withdrawal of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

23.03.2021   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraGo Inc. (“TeraGo” or the “Company”) (TSX: TGO, www.terago.ca), has decided, at this time, to withdraw its previously announced public offering of units (the "Offering") as set forth in the preliminary short form prospectus dated March 22, 2021.

The Company is not proceeding with the Offering due to prevailing market conditions.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licences including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

TeraGo Investor Relations

Matt Glover, Gateway Investor Relations
Telephone: 949-574-3860
Email: TGO@gatewayir.com


Wertpapier


