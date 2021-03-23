TeraGo Announces Withdrawal of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraGo Inc. (“TeraGo” or the “Company”) (TSX: TGO, www.terago.ca), has decided, at this time, to withdraw its previously announced public offering of units (the "Offering") as set forth in the preliminary short form prospectus dated March 22, 2021.