As announced on February 18, 2021, the Carrefour (Paris:CA) Board of Directors decided to propose to the General Meeting of May 21, 2021 a dividend for the 2020 financial year of 0.48 euro per share, paid fully in cash.
The dividend ex-date will be May 26, 2021 and the record date will be May 28, 2021.
About Carrefour Group
With a multi-format network of some 13 000 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €78.6 billion in 2020. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations.
