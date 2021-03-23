 

Carrefour 2020 Dividend Payment Date

As announced on February 18, 2021, the Carrefour (Paris:CA) Board of Directors decided to propose to the General Meeting of May 21, 2021 a dividend for the 2020 financial year of 0.48 euro per share, paid fully in cash.

The dividend ex-date will be May 26, 2021 and the record date will be May 28, 2021.

About Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of some 13 000 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €78.6 billion in 2020. It has more than 320,000 employees who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

