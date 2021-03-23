Regulatory News:

Dividend

As announced on February 18, 2021, the Carrefour (Paris:CA) Board of Directors decided to propose to the General Meeting of May 21, 2021 a dividend for the 2020 financial year of 0.48 euro per share, paid fully in cash.

The dividend ex-date will be May 26, 2021 and the record date will be May 28, 2021.