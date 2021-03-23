 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Robbins LLP Announces That Root, Inc. (ROOT) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 17:44  |  17   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that an investor of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of persons and entities that acquired Root securities between October 28, 2020 and March 8, 2021, and/or Root Class A common stock pursuant to the Company's October 28, 2020, initial public offering ("IPO"). Root provides insurance products and services in the U.S.

If you suffered a loss due to Root, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) Misled Investors About Its Cash Flow and Industry Advantages

According to the complaint, Root conducted its IPO on October 28, 2020, selling 26.8 million shares of the Company's Class A common stock at $27.00 per share for total proceeds of $724.43 million. Leading up to the IPO, Root described itself as an innovator in the personal insurance space with a new data- and technology-driven business model that was ready to disrupt the traditional insurance markets and capture disproportionate market share through the Company's use of, among other things, telematics. However, the Offering Documents upon which the IPO was based, contained untrue statements of material fact and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Root would foreseeably fail to generate positive cash flow for at least several years following the IPO; (ii) accordingly, the Company would foreseeably require significant cash infusions to meet its cash flow needs; and (iii) despite Root's touting of its purportedly unique, data-driven advantages, several of its competitors possessed significant competitive advantages over Root with respect to, inter alia, telematics data and data engagement.

On March 9, 2021, a Bank of America Securities analyst initiated coverage of Root with an "Underperform” rating on the premise that the Company is unlikely to be cash flow positive until 2027, finding that Root “will require not insignificant cash infusions from the capital markets to bridge its cash flow needs.” The analyst also noted that insurers Progressive, Allstate, and Geico would continue to impede the Company’s profitability, with Progressive and Allstate having a “sizable advantage over Root in terms of amount of [telematics] data as well as engagement with the data” used to price their auto insurance. On this news, Root's stock price fell $0.18 per share, to close at $12.17 per share on March 9, 2021, representing a total decline of 54.93% from the Offering price. The stock has yet to recover.

If you purchased shares of Root, Inc. (ROOT) between October 28, 2020 and March 8, 2021, you have until May 18, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Root, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Root Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Robbins LLP Announces That Root, Inc. (ROOT) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that an investor of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of persons and entities that acquired Root …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:42 Uhr
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Root, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
02:00 Uhr
ROOT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Root, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:00 Uhr
ROOT SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Root, Inc. - ROOT
22.03.21
ROOT BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Root, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – ROOT
17.03.21
ROOT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Root, Inc. on Behalf of Root Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
16.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Root, Inc. (ROOT) on Behalf of Investors
13.03.21
Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Root, Inc. (ROOT) on Behalf of Shareholders
12.03.21
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) Investors
12.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Root, Inc. - ROOT
10.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Root, Inc. - ROOT