 

Annual General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S on 23 March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 17:55  |  39   |   |   

At the Annual General Meeting, the annual report and the financial statements for 2020 were approved.

Motion proposed by the shareholder Foreningen Kritiske Aktionærer (the association of critical shareholders) was abandoned.

The motions proposed by the Supervisory Board, cf. items c (remuneration report), d (remuneration to the Shareholders’ and the Supervisory Board) and e (authorisation of acquisition of Jyske Bank shares) of the agenda, were all adopted.

The motions proposed by the Supervisory Board, cf. items f.1 – f.4 (remuneration policy, amendments to the Articles of Association regarding authorisation to issue new shares and election of Supervisory Board members) of the agenda, were all adopted. As the members in general meeting with a right to vote represented less than 90% of the share capital, an extraordinary general meeting will be called for the purpose of final adoption of the motions proposed under items f.2-f.4 as these all concern amendments to the Articles of Association. Notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be given in a separate corporate announcement and will be available at Jyske Bank’s website.

Frank Buch-Andersen (Copenhagen), Marie-Louise Pind (Hellerup) and Søren Elmann Ingerslev (Gentofte) were elected as new Shareholders’ Representatives. The 30 Shareholders' Representatives who sought re-election were all re-elected.

At the General Meeting, no members were elected to the Bank’s Supervisory Board.

In addition, Ernst & Young Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected.

Finally, Philip Baruch and Jens A. Borup resigned from the Supervisory Board as indicated in corporate announcement of 12 January 2021.

At the subsequent meeting of the Shareholders' Representatives, Per Schnack (Holte) and Bente Overgaard (Hellerup) were re-elected to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board elected Kurt Bligaard Pedersen as its chairman and Keld Norup as its deputy chairman.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


Jyske Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Annual General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S on 23 March 2021 At the Annual General Meeting, the annual report and the financial statements for 2020 were approved. Motion proposed by the shareholder Foreningen Kritiske Aktionærer (the association of critical shareholders) was abandoned. The motions …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
Enthusiast Gaming Announces $127.6 Million of Pro Forma Revenue in 2020
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
Emerging Markets Report: Medical Technology Disruptor
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Share repurchase programme
19.03.21
Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.03.21
Share repurchase programme
09.03.21
Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
08.03.21
Share repurchase programme
01.03.21
Share repurchase programme
24.02.21
Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.02.21
Notice of Annual General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S
23.02.21
Preliminary announcement of financial statements 2020
22.02.21
Share repurchase programme

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
2
Jyske Bank Interim Financial Report Q1-Q3 2020