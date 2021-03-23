Annual General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S on 23 March 2021

The motions proposed by the Supervisory Board, cf. items c (remuneration report), d (remuneration to the Shareholders’ and the Supervisory Board) and e (authorisation of acquisition of Jyske Bank shares) of the agenda, were all adopted.

At the Annual General Meeting, the annual report and the financial statements for 2020 were approved.

The motions proposed by the Supervisory Board, cf. items f.1 – f.4 (remuneration policy, amendments to the Articles of Association regarding authorisation to issue new shares and election of Supervisory Board members) of the agenda, were all adopted. As the members in general meeting with a right to vote represented less than 90% of the share capital, an extraordinary general meeting will be called for the purpose of final adoption of the motions proposed under items f.2-f.4 as these all concern amendments to the Articles of Association. Notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be given in a separate corporate announcement and will be available at Jyske Bank’s website.

Frank Buch-Andersen (Copenhagen), Marie-Louise Pind (Hellerup) and Søren Elmann Ingerslev (Gentofte) were elected as new Shareholders’ Representatives. The 30 Shareholders' Representatives who sought re-election were all re-elected.

At the General Meeting, no members were elected to the Bank’s Supervisory Board.

In addition, Ernst & Young Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected.

Finally, Philip Baruch and Jens A. Borup resigned from the Supervisory Board as indicated in corporate announcement of 12 January 2021.

At the subsequent meeting of the Shareholders' Representatives, Per Schnack (Holte) and Bente Overgaard (Hellerup) were re-elected to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board elected Kurt Bligaard Pedersen as its chairman and Keld Norup as its deputy chairman.

